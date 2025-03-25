Three Houston Dash Players Named to U.S. Women's National Team Roster

March 25, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

HOUSTON - U.S. Soccer announced today that three Houston Dash players will join the U.S. Women's National Team during the upcoming FIFA window in April for a pair of friendlies against Brazil. Dash captain Jane Campbell, defender Avery Patterson and forward Yazmeen Ryan will depart for camp this weekend following Houston's match against NJ/NY Gotham FC at Shell Energy Stadium.

The U.S. Women's National Team will face Brazil twice during the upcoming FIFA window. The first friendly is scheduled for 4 p.m. CT on Saturday, April 5 at Sofi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. Fans can follow the match live on TNT, TruTV, Max, Universo or Peacock. The second friendly is scheduled for 9:30 p.m. CT on Tuesday, April 8 at PayPal Park in San Jose, Calif. Fans can follow the match live on TBS, Max, Universo and Peacock.

Campbell and Ryan joined the USWNT for the 2025 SheBelieves Cup and helped the team force a showdown with Japan for the tournament title in February. Campbell appeared in two games for the U.S. Women's National Team, including a 2-0 victory at Shell Energy Stadium last month. Ryan tallied an assist on the opening goal of that match and earned three appearances in the tournament.

Patterson is eligible for her first senior appearance during this camp, and she was named to the Futures Camp in Florida earlier this year. The Jacksonville, Fla. native has represented the U.S. at the youth level beginning in 2022 as a member of the U-20 squad that competed at the 2022 Concacaf Women's U-20 Championship.

Houston earned their first victory of the season on Sunday following a 2-1 triumph over Chicago Stars FC at SeatGeek Stadium. The team will host the 2023 NWSL champions on Friday as Gotham FC visit Shell Energy Stadium for the first of two matches this season. The club will celebrate She Shines Night on Friday and fans can purchase tickets for the match plus a drink voucher for $22. An unlimited drink package is also available for $55.

