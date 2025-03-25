Gotham FC Defenders Davidson, Sonnett Named to U.S. Women's National Team Roster for Brazil Friendlies

March 25, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

HARRISON, NJ - Gotham FC defenders Tierna Davidson and Emily Sonnett have been named to the U.S. Women's National Team roster for a pair of upcoming international friendlies against Brazil.

The matches are scheduled for Saturday, April 5, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California (5 p.m. ET on TNT, truTV, Max, Universo and Peacock), and Tuesday, April 8, at PayPal Park in San Jose, California (10:30 p.m. ET on TBS, Max, Universo and Peacock).

Davidson, Gotham FC's club captain and a native of Menlo Park, California, grew up just 18 miles from PayPal Park. She also played collegiately at Stanford University, located approximately 17 miles from the venue. Davidson has made 67 appearances for the national team, scoring three goals.

Sonnett, a World Cup champion and Olympic gold medalist with the United States, is the third-most capped player on the current roster with 105 appearances.

Both Davidson and Sonnett were part of the 23-player squad that represented the United States at the 2025 SheBelieves Cup.

