Washington Spirit Signs Star Nigerian Forward Gift Monday

March 25, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Washington Spirit News Release







Washington, D.C. - The Washington Spirit has signed Nigerian forward Gift Monday to a three-year deal with a 2028 team option in a transfer from Spain's UD Tenerife, the clubs announced today. The move involved a transfer fee paid to UD Tenerife by the Spirit.

"Gift has unique qualities as a forward and will add a new layer to our attacking third," said Head Coach Jonathan Giráldez. "We're thrilled to welcome her to the team in the near future."

A talented young forward, Monday joins the Spirit after two and a half years with UD Tenerife. Playing over 65 matches with the side, Monday tallied 26 goal contributions across nearly 4,500 minutes of action. Prior to her time with Tenerife in Spain, Monday played for Nigeria's FC Robo and COD United Amazons. At the international level, the forward made her senior debut for Nigeria in 2019 and was named to the federation's 23-player roster for the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup.

"I am excited to join the Washington Spirit family as I have long wanted to play for the club," said Monday. "I can't wait to start living the dream with the Spirit!"

The Spirit recently kicked off the team's 2025 campaign by winning the second trophy in club history in the annual NWSL Challenge Cup earlier this month against the Orlando Pride and by setting a new club home opener attendance record last weekend with its third consecutive sellout at Audi Field. Fans can secure their spot to see the Spirit in the team's next match at Audi Field by becoming 2025 Season Ticket Members here. Single match tickets for the Spirit's next home match on Friday, March 28 at Audi Field are available.

