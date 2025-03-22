Reign FC Secures 2-1 Win in North Carolina

March 22, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Seattle Reign FC News Release







CARY, N.C. - Seattle Reign FC (1-0-1, 4 points) earned a 2-1 victory over the North Carolina Courage (0-1-1, 1 point) Saturday night at First Horizon Stadium, picking up three points in Cary for the first time since the 2022 season. Jess Fishlock made her 200th appearance and scored the opening goal of the night, while Jordyn Bugg scored her first-ever NWSL goal to secure the victory for Seattle. The pair of goals marks the first time North Carolina conceded multiple goals at home since the 2023 season.

Reign FC continues its road stretch next Sunday, March 30 against Angel City FC at BMO Stadium (5:00 p.m. PT / CBSSN).

MATCH NOTES

200 CLUB: With tonight's appearance, Jess Fishlock became just the fourth player in NWSL history to appear in 200 regular-season games. The 38-year-old is one of three players to play all 200 games with the same club, joining teammate Lauren Barnes. Across her 13-year NWSL career, Fishlock has started in 195 of her 200 games played, starting in 98% of her Reign FC appearances.

STARTING STRONG: With four points from its opening two games, Reign FC is off to its strongest start since the 2021 season.

JORDYN BUGG: In just her eighth NWSL appearance, Jordyn Bugg scored from nearly 35 yards out to give Reign FC a 2-0 lead in the 56th minute. The 18-year-old defender's goal marks the first of her NWSL career.

JESS FISHLOCK: Jess Fishlock, who served as the captain tonight, made her 200th regular-season appearance and scored the opening goal of the night in the 35th minute. The Welsh international now has 43 goals all-time, which ranks second in club history and ties Carli Lloyd for 12th in league history.

EMILY MASON: Emily Mason, who signed with the team in January out of Rutgers University, made her professional debut tonight. The 22-year-old defender was named to the starting XI and finished with four duels won, four clearances and three interceptions.

MADDIE MERCADO: Maddie Mercado earned her first start in regular season play tonight and connected with Fishlock to assist the opening goal. The 23-year-old now has two assists in her NWSL career across all competitions.

SERIES: Following tonight's result, Reign FC is now 5-11-3 against the Courage across all NWSL competitions. This marks the club's first road win in North Carolina since 2022.

UP NEXT: Seattle closes out its two-game road stretch next week in Los Angeles, as Reign FC (1-0-1) gets ready to take on Angel City FC (0-0-2) on Sunday, March 30 (5:00 p.m. PT / CBSSN).

MATCH SUMMARY

Seattle Reign FC 2 - North Carolina Courage 1

Saturday, March 22, 2025

Venue: First Horizon Stadium

Referees: Elvis Osmanovic

Assistants: Katarzyna Wasiak, Kendall McCardell

Fourth Official: Lauren Aldrich

VAR: Kevin Broadley

Attendance: 8,158

Weather: 66 degrees and sunny

SCORING SUMMARY

SEA - Jess Fishlock 35'

SEA - Jordyn Bugg 56'

NC - Aline Gomes 59'

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY

None

LINEUPS & STATS

Seattle Reign FC - Claudia Dickey; Emily Mason, Phoebe McClernon, Jordyn Bugg, Madison Curry; Maddie Mercado (Lauren Barnes 86'), Angharad James-Turner, Jess Fishlock © (Sam Meza 70'), Ji So-Yun (Olivia Van der Jagt 79'); Maddie Dahlien, Ana-Maria Crnogorčević (Emeri Adames 70')

Substitutes not used: Cassie Miller, Jordyn Huitema, Julia Lester, Ainsley McCammon, Hanna Glas

Total shots: 12

Shots on goal: 5

Fouls: 8

Offside: 1

Corner-Kicks: 4

Saves: 4

North Carolina Courage - Casey Murphy; Kaleigh Kurtz, Malia Berkely, Ryan Williams, Maycee Bell (Brianna Pinto 79'); Ashley Sanchez, Denise O'Sullivan ©, Riley Jackson (Shinomi Koyama 79'), Jaedyn Shaw; Manaka Matsukubo (Hannah Betfort 69'), Aline Gomes (Meredith Speck 69')

Substitutes not used: Marisa Jordan, Natalia Staude, Tyler Lussi, Amber Nguyen, Heather Macnab

Total shots: 14

Shots on goal: 5

Fouls: 6

Offside: 3

Corner-kicks: 3

Saves: 3

- REIGN FC -

• Discuss this story on the National Women's Soccer League message board...





National Women's Soccer League Stories from March 22, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.