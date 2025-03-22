Match Day Info: San Diego Wave FC vs. Utah Royals

March 22, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

SAN DIEGO - San Diego Wave FC (0-0-1, 1 point) kicks off at Snapdragon Stadium for the first time in the Club's 2025 Home Opener on Saturday, March 22 against Utah Royals (0-0-1, 1 point). The match is set to begin at 7 p.m. PT in San Diego and it will be streamed nationally on NWSL+ and locally on FOX 5/KUSI.

San Diego is undefeated against Utah after earning a pair of wins in the 2024 season. In the last match, the Wave traveled to America First Field on September 14 to defeat the Royals 2-1. Former San Diego forward Amirah Ali scored the fastest goal in the Club's history just 27 seconds into the match. French international Delphine Cascarino then doubled the lead five minutes later when forward Makenzy Robbe (Doniak) played an ongoing Cascarino who struck it first time past the goalkeeper. Utah pulled one back in the 59th minute when forward Cloé Lacasse took a shot from outside the 18-yard box that ricocheted off the post and into the side netting.

San Diego is heading into the 2025 campaign with 12 new signings who are ready to make waves this season. The Wave's 2025 roster features top international talent from Canada (Kailen Sheridan, Adriana Leon), France (Delphine Cascarino, Kenza Dali, Perle Morroni), Nigeria (Chiamaka Okwuchukwu, Favour Emmanuel), Mexico (María Sánchez), Sweden (Hanna Lundkvist), Ireland (Kyra Carusa) and Germany (Gia Corley), as well as rising young stars, including three teenagers from the U.S. U-20 National team (Melanie Barcenas, Trinity Armstrong, Kimmi Ascanio).

Last Time Out

The Wave kicked off the 2025 season by earning a 1-1 draw with Angel City FC on Sunday, March 16. San Diego earned a breakaway goal just five minutes into the match when Cascarino charged down the right flank and set up Corley in front of goal. The 22-year-old finished first time from close range to score the Wave's first goal of the 2025 season and give the team the lead. Los Angeles equalized early in the second half when midfielder Kennedy Fuller played a ball over the top to an ongoing Alyssa Thompson who slotted a shot to the far post in the 54th minute to help Angel City split the points.

The Utah Royals are also coming off a 1-1 draw as they took on Bay FC for their season opener on Saturday, March 15. The Royals' lone goal came in the 13th minute when goalkeeper Mandy McGlynn played a ball over the top to Utah's new signing, Bianca St-Georges, who scored with a left-footed shot. McGlynn's assist marked the fourth time in NWSL history a goalkeeper has recorded an assist and the first since San Diego goalkeeper Kailen Sheridan became the third in the league on June 12, 2022, when she assisted Alex Morgan. Bay FC found the equalizer just before halftime when a free kick fell to defender Kiki Pickett who scored off a left-footed volley which earned her the NWSL Goal of the Week honor.

Players to Watch

San Diego's new signing Gia Corley made an immediate impact in the Wave's opening match and her Wave FC debut. The midfielder secured the Wave's only goal just five minutes into the game. With the goal, the 22-year-old became the first player since Jaedyn Shaw in 2022 to score in her debut for San Diego. Additionally, she joined an elite group as only the sixth player in NWSL history to score within the first five minutes of their debut and the fourth to do so as a starter. Corley signed with San Diego in January from TSG Hoffenheim Frauen and has competed with the German Youth National Teams from the U-17 to U-23 levels.

Utah Royals forward Ally Sentor is one of the Club's most prominent players after just finishing her rookie season and earning the 2024 U.S. Soccer Young Female Player of the Year award. She was the #1 pick in the 2024 NWSL Draft and went on to record three goals and four assists for Utah while starting in all 21 of her appearances. She was nominated for 2024 NWSL Rookie of the Year and scored her first goal for the senior U.S. Women's National Team on February 20 in her first career start.

How to Watch

Saturday's match between San Diego and Utah will be played at Snapdragon Stadium with kickoff slated for 7 p.m. PT. Tickets are available for purchase here and the match will be streamed nationally on NWSL+ and locally on FOX 5/KUSI.

