Houston Dash Travel to Chicago for First Road Match of the Season

March 22, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

HOUSTON - The Houston Dash travel to SeatGeek Stadium this weekend for their first road match of the season. The team will face Chicago Stars FC at 2 p.m. CT on Sunday, March 23 and fans can stream the match live on NWSL+.

The Dash opened the season on Friday, March 14 against the Washington Spirit. Despite a late rally, the team fell 2-1 in the home opener against the 2025 NWSL Challenge Cup champions. Houston pushed in the second half for a split of the points and pulled a goal back in the 75th minute off a cross from defender Avery Patterson. The second year outside back found Ryan Gareis inside the box at the far post. Gareis played the ball into the six-yard box and rookie midfielder Maggie Graham was well positioned to guide the ball into the back of the net.

Graham entered the match in the 60th minute on Friday and is the first Dash player to score in her debut since Kimberly Keever scored her first goal during the 2018 season. The list of Dash players to score in their debut include Rachel Daly and Janine Sonis. Graham was one of six players to earn their first minutes for the Dash on Friday. The team signed eight new players prior to the 2025 season and six of them have won a NWSL title or trophy.

Danielle Colaprico is among the new players added to the team and she spent the bulk of her professional career with Chicago. She led the Stars to the postseason in seven consecutive seasons and reached the 2021 NWSL Championship. Colaprico also helped the Stars reach the final of the 2020 NWSL Challenge Cup. The midfielder spent the last two seasons with San Diego Wave FC and helped the team win two trophies.

Friday's match against the Spirit also marked the return of defender Katie Lind, who was on maternity leave during the 2024 season. She finished with five recoveries and three interceptions against Washington. Lind began her professional career in Chicago after being drafted with the No. 19 overall pick in the 2016 NWSL College Draft. She joined the team prior to the 2020 campaign and helped the team lift the 2020 NWSL Challenge Cup trophy, the first league title in team history.

The Dash look to earn their first three points at SeatGeek Stadium since the 2023 season, where they defeated Chicago 2-1. Diana Ordóñez scored the game-winning goal after she converted a penalty kick in the second half.

Chicago opened the season with a 6-0 loss to the Orlando Pride last week. The match was the biggest margin of defeat in team history and the first time the team allowed six goals since a 6-3 loss to Kansas City at the end of the 2023 season. The team will look to respond in their home opener and find more stability at home after finishing the 2024 season with a 4-9-0 (WLD) record at home.

The Stars are led by former U.S. Women's National Team goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher, midfielder and member of the Canadian Women's National Team Julia Grosso, and forward for the USWNT Mallory Swanson. Swanson did not join Chicago for the opening match. Among the familiar faces on the Stars roster are Cari Roccaro and Shea Groom. Roccaro was drafted by the Dash in the first round of the 2016 NWSL College Draft. Groom spent four years in Houston and helped the team lift the 2020 NWSL Challenge Cup.

The Dash returns to Shell Energy Stadium on Friday, March 28 for She Shines Night. Tickets for the match are available on SeatGeek.

