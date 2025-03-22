Gotham FC Faces Reigning NWSL Champions Orlando Pride in Home Opener

March 22, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

HARRISON, N.J. - Gotham FC hosts at Sports Illustrated Stadium for the first time in 2025, facing the reigning NWSL champion Orlando Pride in a powerhouse matchup in this young NWSL season. Kickoff is set for 5 p.m. ET, with the national broadcast on ESPN2.

In 2024, Gotham FC was dominant at home, posting a 9-1-3 (W-L-D) record, including a 3-1 win over NWSL Shield-winning Orlando, one of only two Pride losses last year. The nine home wins set a new club record, accompanied by 23 goals scored at home. Gotham finished tied for second in fewest home losses during the 2024 regular season.

"We're really excited to play in front of our fans again in our stadium," said Gotham FC coach Juan Carlos Amorós. "The first opportunity to be there for a few of the people in the roster, and no better opposition than the reigning champions Orlando, obviously winners of the Shield, winners of the championship - fantastic team. So, we're really looking forward to this matchup. Hopefully it's an exciting game, and one that our fans enjoy."

In the 2025 regular season opener, Gotham FC earned a 1-1 draw at Seattle. Forward Gabi Portilho scored her first goal for the club in her debut, becoming the first Brazilian player to score in her NWSL debut. Rookies Lilly Reale and Sarah Schupansky made their professional debuts, while Jaelin Howell and Mak Whitham registered their first minutes with the club.

Orlando opened its season in historic fashion, defeating Chicago Stars FC, 6-0, to equal the largest margin of victory ever in an NWSL match.

In the all-time series, Gotham FC holds the advantage with a 10-8-7 record. Forward Cece Kizer has scored five goals in nine career matches across all competitions against Orlando- her most against any opponent. Kizer has found the net in each of her last three appearances against the Pride, all while playing for Kansas City.

Key Points:

Gotham FC was one of two teams (Portland) to defeat Orlando during the 2024 season, scoring a 3-1 home win on October 20.

Gotham FC has lost only one of its last 18 home matches in all competitions (W12 D5) dating back to April 2024, including going unbeaten in the last 11 (W8 D3). This is Gotham's longest-ever home unbeaten run having never gone more than seven straight without defeat at home before.

Gotham FC has not lost to the Orlando Pride at Sports Illustrated Stadium (formerly known as Red Bull Arena) since August 29, 2021.

Gotham FC led the league in week one in expected goals against (0.6).

