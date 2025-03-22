Courage Sign Midfielder Amber Nguyen to Short-Term Contract

March 22, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

CARY, N.C. - The North Carolina Courage announced today the signing of midfielder Amber Nguyen to a short-term contract. The University of Georgia and Vanderbilt product participated in the preseason with the club as a non-roster invitee. The Courage roster currently includes 25 active players, two on injured reserve, and one on the season-ending injury list.

