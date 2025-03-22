Spirit Sells Out Third Consecutive Home Match In Loss To Kansas City

March 22, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Washington Spirit News Release







Washington, DC - The Washington Spirit fell short, 0-2, in the club's home opener against the Kansas City Current in front of a record crowd of 19,254 fans at Audi Field. Washington's loss to Kansas City comes after its regular season-opening win against the Houston Dash last weekend and its victory over the Orlando Pride in the Challenge Cup two weeks ago.

Despite ten corner kicks and 11 shots, Washington could not put a goal on the board. However, Leicy Santos stood out as a key transition player for the Spirit. The star midfielder worked to connect the defense with its forwards, who attempted to break through Kansas City's defense for a shot on the team's goalie, Lorena.

The Current consistently put shots on goal throughout the first half, aided by the speed and skill of Temwa Chawinga; however, Aubrey Kingsbury managed to make a series of impressive saves and clears. Despite Kingbury's strong play early, a penalty kick in the 55th minute from the Current's Lo'eau LaBonta found the back of the net, leaving the Spirit down 1-0.

Just after the goal, Trinity Rodman subbed in to bring a fresh set of pressure to Kansas City's defense. Within a minute, Trinity had found the back of the net. The celebration was short-lived as the referee raised an offside flag on Rodman. After a video assistant referee (VAR) review, Rodman was ruled onside but another Spirit player was deemed to have committed a foul before the ball reached Rodman, upholding the disallowed goal.

On the hunt for an equalizer, Washington dominated possession throughout the second half, applying ample pressure to Kansas City's defense. Casey Krueger sent a through ball up to Ashley Hatch, advancing into the box and drawing a penalty. After another VAR review however, officials ruled no foul on the play.

Deep into stoppage time, defender Hailie Mace played a long ball up to Chawinga who was able to get past a Spirit defender. The reigning MVP took a shot that was blocked by Kingsbury, but the rebound landed back at her feet, and she quickly found the back of the net to make it 2-0.

Next up, the Spirit hosts Bay FC on Friday, March 28, at 8 p.m. EDT in a rematch of last season's dramatic quarterfinal match. Tickets are available here.

-NWSL Match Report-

Match: Washington Spirit vs. Kansas City Current

Date: Saturday, March 22, 2025

Venue: Audi Field (Washington, D.C.)

Kickoff: 7:30 p.m. EDT

Weather: Windy, mid-50s

Scoring Summary:

Goals 1 2 F

Washington 0 0 0

Kansas City 0 2 2

KC - Lo'eau LaBonta - 56' (PK)

KC - Temwa Chawinga - 90+8'

Lineups:

WAS: 1 - Aubrey Kingsbury; 3 - Casey Krueger (13 - Brittany Ratcliffe, 81'); 24 - Esme Morgan; 9 - Tara McKeown; 14 - Gabby Carle; 10 - Leicy Santos; 5 - Narumi Miura; 4 - Rebeca Bernal; 39 - Chloe Ricketts (2 - Trinity Rodman, 57'); 33 - Ashley Hatch; 8 - Makenna Morris

Unused Substitutes: 28 - Sandy MacIver; 22 - Heather Stainbrook; 25 - Kysha Sylla; 34 - Kiley Dulaney; 35 - Meg Boade; 36 - Margie Detrizio

KCC: 23 - Lorena; 18 - Izzy Rodriguez (4 - Hallie Mace, 69'); 27 - Kayla Sharples; 15 - Alana Cook; 5 - Ellie Wheeler; 14 - Claire Hutton (11 - Rocky Rodriguez, 82'); 10 - Lo'eau LaBonta; 17 - Michelle Cooper (8 - Nichelle Prince, 69'); 6 - Temwa Chawinga; 99 - Debinha; 16 - Vanessa DiBernardo (30 - Marta Lacho, 82')

Unused Substitutes: 81 - Laurel Ivory; 13 - Haley Hopkins; 19 - Mary Long; 22 - Bayley Feist, 31 - Katie Scott

Stats Summary: WAS / KCC

Shots: 11 / 16

Shots On Goal: 3 / 6

Saves: 4 / 3

Fouls: 9 / 14

Offsides: 0 / 1

Misconduct Summary: 

KC - Claire Hutton - 33' - Yellow Card

KC - Rocky Rodriguez - 83' - Yellow Card

KC - Lo'eau LaBonta - 90+6' - Yellow Card

Spread the love

• Discuss this story on the National Women's Soccer League message board...





National Women's Soccer League Stories from March 22, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.