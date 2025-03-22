Gotham FC Announces 2025 Technical Staff

March 22, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

NJ/NY Gotham FC News Release







HARRISON, NJ - Gotham FC announced on Saturday its 11-member technical staff ahead of its 2025 NWSL home opener against Orlando following the completion of an extensive, months-long international background check process for the final staff conducted by the NWSL's third-party partner.

The staff was built to comprehensively cover every aspect of team and player needs, from data and video analysis and scouting to unit and individual development. New additions in recent months include an assistant head coach, assistant coach, head of analysis and performance analyst and scout.

"We are excited to announce this incredible staff with experience at the highest level of our sport," said Yael Averbuch West, the general manager and head of soccer operations for Gotham FC. "I feel confident this group will elevate our sporting standards as we continue building toward a global position in our game."

Joining head coach Juan Carlos Amorós on the bench for Sunday's game is Andy Spence, who joins Gotham FC as assistant head coach. Spence previously served as an assistant coach for the Canada Women's National Team for three years, stepping in as interim head coach during the 2024 Summer Olympics and guiding the Canadians into the knockout tournament despite a six-point deduction. He also spent 14 years with Everton FC, including six seasons as head coach.

Assistants Shaun Harris, Ak Lakhani and Jen Lalor and head coach goalkeeper coach Brody Sams returned for another season working on Amorós's staff, while Guillermo Amorós joined as an assistant coach partway through last season. Assistant goalkeepers coach Michelle Betos joined the club staff this winter after retiring from her playing career, which included being club captain for Gotham FC over her final few seasons.

Anton Blackwood, a former Arsenal and Tottenham youth player who made two appearances for the Antigua and Barbuda national team, joins the club as head of player development and management, a newly created role. Blackwood, working previously with Amorós, was instrumental in helping Tottenham Hotspur earn promotion to the FA Women's Super League (WSL) and contributed to the club's 2024 FA Cup final run as a member of the coaching staff.

Also arriving from Tottenham Hotspur is Zoë Mattheson, who has been named head of analysis. Mattheson spent more than seven years at Tottenham, overlapping with Amorós and several other Gotham FC staffers, working with both the men's academy and the women's first team. Juan Coste Delvecchio came on board as performance analyst and scout midway through the 2024 campaign.

A full list of Gotham FC's 2025 technical staff is included below:

2025 Gotham FC Technical Staff

Head Coach: Juan Carlos Amorós

Assistant Head Coach: Andy Spence*

Assistant Coach: Jen Lalor

Assistant Coach: Shaun Harris

Assistant Coach: Ak Lakhani

Assistant Coach: Guillermo Amorós

Head Goalkeeper Coach: Brody Sams

Assistant Goalkeeper Coach: Michelle Betos*

Head of Analysis: Zoë Mattheson*

Performance Analyst and Scout: Juan Coste Delvecchio

Head of Player Development & Management: Anton Blackwood*

*Indicates new hire this year

