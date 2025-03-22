Preview: Chicago Stars FC vs. Houston Dash

March 22, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Chicago Stars FC News Release







CHICAGO - Chicago Stars FC (0-1-0, 0 pts) take the pitch against the Houston Dash (0-1-0, 0 pts) March 23 at 2 p.m. CT for the club's home opener, presented by United Airlines. The Stars make their return to the Windy City looking for their first victory, while the Dash arrive to SeatGeek Stadium fresh off their own loss at home, eager to come out on top.

The Chicago Stars home opener, presented by United Airlines, will feature multiple exciting and fun activations for fans of all ages. Fans can catch a bus from select bars in Chicago to SeatGeek Stadium as part of the inaugural installment of the Jameson Pub to Pitch bus program. Jameson Pub to Pitch tickets can be added onto any new or existing ticket purchase for just $20. A food and ticket package is also available for purchase prior to the match, including a pair of tickets to the match and two $10 food vouchers. When gates open at 1 p.m. CT, ticketed fans can enjoy live music from DJ Tess, take part in life-size soccer darts, preview the match by playing EAFC and more in the Chicago Stars FC Fan Zone, presented by Jameson. Kids can also look forward to face painting, bracelet making, coloring and more in the Cosmos Corner.

During the match, fans can look forward to new in-stadium hosts, with Lexi Ayala making her debut March 23, and the return of DJ Step providing in-match music. Throughout the match, fans will have the chance to catch mini balls or t-shirts, as well as cheering on a contestant in the halftime crossbar challenge.

Where to Watch

Broadcast: FOX 32 Chicago

Stream: Paramount+, NWSL+

Previous Result:

CHI: Chicago began the season on the road with a 6-0 loss to Orlando

HOU: Houston fell 1-2 at home to Washington

Storylines

Holding Down H-Town: As two clubs with over a decade of play in the NWSL, Chicago and Houston have a wealth of history with each other, including a matchup in the 2020 Challenge Cup final. Despite the Dash leaving as champions of the 2020 Challenge Cup, the Stars have been outshining Houston in the majority of matches between the teams. Chicago leads the series, claiming wins against the Dash 15 times across all competitions through the years, losing just seven matches and drawing even with Houston seven other times. In the last few seasons, the Dash have proved to be no match for the Stars, with the last four meetings between Chicago and Houston ending in shutout victories for Chicago, a trend dating back to July 7, 2023. Just last season, the Stars swept the Dash with a 1-0 triumph at home July 5, 2024, and a 2-0 clean sheet on the road October 5, 2024. History seems to be on Chicago's side, but Houston has brought on a new coach and quite a few new faces since their last meeting, including former Chicago Star, Danny Colaprico. Can the Stars bounce back from their loss against Orlando to secure their first home win of 2025, Alyssa Naeher's 50th regular-season shutout and become the first team in the NWSL to record five straight clean sheets against one opponent?

A Fab Four: All four Chicago Stars rookies, Catherine Barry, Justina Gaynor, Manaka Hayashi and Micayla Johnson, made their professional debuts in Orlando March 14. Even as substitutes, the young Stars made their mark, headlined by 17-year-old Johnson going down in history as the youngest player to take the pitch for Chicago. Not to be outdone, Hayashi created three chances for the Stars in five minutes. Both Barry and Hayashi also recorded perfect passing accuracies in the match, while Gaynor became the 1,001st substitute in NWSL history. All four seem posed to have a stellar freshman season and look ready to meet the raucous Chicago fans at home this weekend.

Back At It: One other Chicago player looks set to make her first appearance for the club in 2025, while another works her way back into form for the club: Ludmila and Sam Staab. Ludmila will be available for selection for the first time since October 20, 2024, having completed a three-match suspension. The last time the Brazilian attacker took the pitch against Houston, she scored her third goal in as many matches, just the eighth Chicago Star in club history to score in three consecutive matches. Defender Sam Staab could make her return to SeatGeek for the first time since her season-ending injury in NWSL x Liga MX Summer Cup play July 20, 2024. Staab took the pitch for the first time in 233 days in Orlando March 14, subbing into a match for the first time in her career. With Staab's defensive prowess and Ludmila's quick feet back in play, Houston could have a problem on their hands March 23.

• Discuss this story on the National Women's Soccer League message board...





National Women's Soccer League Stories from March 22, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.