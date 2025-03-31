Reign FC Falls 2-1 to Angel City FC on Sunday Night

March 31, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

LOS ANGELES, CA - Seattle Reign FC (1-1-1, 4 points) fell 2-1 to Angel City FC (1-0-2, 5 points) on Sunday night at BMO Stadium, marking the club's first loss of the 2025 season. Angel City opened the scoring early, with Alyssa Thompson finding the back of the net in the eighth minute. Reign FC responded quickly, earning a penalty just four minutes later when Ana-Maria Crnogorčević was brought down in the box. Ji So-Yun calmly converted from the spot to bring the match level at 1-1. In the second half, Angel City FC was able to find the game-winning goal off a cross to Riley Tiernan in the 63rd minute.

Seattle now heads into the international break and will return to action on Saturday, April 12, hosting the undefeated Orlando Pride at Lumen Field (4:30 p.m. PT / ION).

MATCH NOTES

TEAM OF SCORERS: Through three games this season, Reign FC has four players - Emeri Adames, Jordyn Bugg, Jess Fishlock and Ji So-Yun - with at least one goal, tied for the second-most scorers in the league.

JI SO-YUN: Shortly after Angel City FC opened up the scoring, Ji So-Yun calmly converted a penalty-kick in the 12th minute to level the match, marking her first-ever PK in the league and fourth NWSL goal in her career. Ji also scored against Angel City FC in Los Angeles last season during the club's 3-2 comeback win.

PHOEBE MCCLERNON: Phoebe McClernon, who wore the captain's armband tonight, made her 38th consecutive regular-season appearance for Reign FC - the longest active streak on the team. The streak began on July 1, 2023 after she was elevated from the 45-day injury list. Since then, McClernon has started in 33 of those matches.

SERIES: Following tonight's result, Reign FC is now 8-3-1 against Angel City FC across all NWSL competitions. Seattle holds an all-time record of 4-2-0 on the road in Los Angeles.

UP NEXT: Reign FC (1-1-1) returns home to host the Orlando Pride (3-0-0) on Saturday, April 12 (4:30 p.m. PT / ION) at Lumen Field following the international window.

MATCH SUMMARY

Seattle Reign FC 1 - Angel City FC 2

Sunday, March 30, 2025

Venue: BMO Stadium

Referees: Gerald Flores

Assistants: Christian Clerc, Ethan Buege

Fourth Official: Trevor Wiseman

VAR: Katja Koroleva

Attendance: 15,384

Weather: 61 degrees and cloudy

SCORING SUMMARY

LA - Alyssa Thompson 8'

SEA - Ji So-Yun (PK) 12'

LA - Riley Tiernan 63'

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY

SEA - Nérilia Mondesir (caution) 63'

LA - Alyssa Thompson 89'

SEA - Maddie Dahlien 90+2'

LINEUPS & STATS

Seattle Reign FC - Claudia Dickey; Emily Mason (Shae Holmes 61'), Phoebe McClernon ©, Jordyn Bugg, Madison Curry; Maddie Mercado (Olivia Van der Jagt 83'), Angharad James-Turner, Sam Meza (Nérilia Mondesir 61'), Ji So-Yun; Maddie Dahlien, Ana-Maria Crnogorčević (Emeri Adames 61')

Substitutes not used: Cassie Miller, Lauren Barnes Julia Lester, Ainsley McCammon, Hanna Glas

Total shots: 6

Shots on goal: 2

Fouls: 8

Offside: 1

Corner-Kicks: 1

Saves: 3

Angel City FC - Angelina Anderson; Savy King (Madison Hammond 90+4'), Sarah Gorden ©, M.A. Vignola, Gisele Thompson (Miyabi Moriya 74'); Katie Zelem (Macey Hodge 65'), Alanna Kennedy, Kennedy Fuller; Claire Emslie (Julie Dufour 65'), Alyssa Thomspon, Riley Tiernan (Christen Press 90+4')

Substitutes not used: Bre Norris, Casey Phair, Hannah Johnson, Lily Nabet

Total shots: 16

Shots on goal: 5

Fouls: 8

Offside: 3

Corner-kicks: 9

Saves: 1

