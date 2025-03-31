Six Gotham FC Players Called up for National Teams in FIFA International Window

March 31, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

NJ/NY Gotham FC News Release







HARRISON, NJ - Six more Gotham FC players have been called up to their respective national teams for the upcoming FIFA international window, joining four previously announced U.S. Women's National Team and U.S. Youth National Team call-ups.

Goalkeeper Ann-Katrin Berger (Germany); defenders Bruninha (Brazil) and Jess Carter (England); midfielder Stella Nyamekye (Ghana); and forwards Esther González (Spain) and Gabi Portilho (Brazil) have all departed for national team duty following Gotham FC's match against the Houston Dash.

Nyamekye and Ghana are scheduled to play back-to-back friendlies against Senegal in preparation for the upcoming Women's Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers later this year.

Bruninha and Portilho will face off against their Gotham FC teammates when Brazil takes on the United States in two friendlies (April 5 and 8). Portilho had a standout year with Brazil in 2024, highlighted by her performance in winning a silver medal at the Paris Olympics, where she scored the game-winning goal against France in the quarterfinals and recorded a goal and an assist in the semifinal victory over Spain. She capped the year with a goal in an international friendly against Australia in December.

González and Spain, currently third in Group 3 of League A in the UEFA Women's Nations League, will face Portugal as they aim to secure a playoff spot. Carter and England host Belgium on April 4 at home before traveling to Leuven for the return fixture. Berger and Germany, atop Group 1 of League A, will take on Scotland twice as they look to maintain their position.

• Discuss this story on the National Women's Soccer League message board...





National Women's Soccer League Stories from March 31, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.