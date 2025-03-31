Nádia Gomes Added to Portugal's Roster for April International Window

March 31, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Chicago Stars FC News Release







CHICAGO - Chicago Stars FC forward, Nádia Gomes, has been called up to the Portugal women's national team for the April international window. Gomes will immediately depart the Chicago Stars for international duty through April 8, replacing Lúcia Alves on Portugal's roster.

Gomes earned her first call up for Portugal in 2018. Gomes began the 2025 National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) season with the Chicago Stars in the starting lineup for the team's match against the Orlando Pride, seeing the pitch for 64 minutes. Yesterday, in the Stars' match against Racing Louisville FC, Gomes subbed on in the 79th minute and registered one shot. During the international window, Gomes will join Portugal for two matches against Spain in UEFA Women's Nations League action, first on April 4 at 1:45 p.m. CT on home soil, and again April 8 at noon CT in Spain.

Following the close of the international window April 8, Gomes will return to the United States to rejoin Chicago Stars FC, with the team resuming NWSL regular-season action on the road, facing off with Bay FC at PayPal Park in San Jose, California April 13 at 6 p.m. CT. After another away match against Utah Royals FC April 18, the Stars will return to SeatGeek Stadium April 26, hosting San Diego Wave FC at 6:30 p.m. CT. Fans can secure Chicago Stars Season Ticket Memberships and all single-match tickets by visiting chicagostars.com/tickets.

• Discuss this story on the National Women's Soccer League message board...





National Women's Soccer League Stories from March 31, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.