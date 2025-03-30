Early Sears Goal Propels Racing to First Win of 2025 Season

March 30, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Racing Louisville FC News Release









Racing Louisville FC midfielder Taylor Flint congratulates Emma Sears on her goal

(Racing Louisville FC, Credit: NWSL) Racing Louisville FC midfielder Taylor Flint congratulates Emma Sears on her goal(Racing Louisville FC, Credit: NWSL)

Racing Louisville FC secured its first victory of the 2025 NWSL season on Sunday, using an Emma Sears goal to defeat Chicago Stars FC by a 1-0 score at SeatGeek Stadium in Bridgeview, Illinois.

The game followed a similar script to last season's away meeting with Chicago when Sears scored a decisive goal in the 26th minute. This go around, she converted in the 27th.

Racing waited out a two-hour lightning delay before moving to 1-1-1 on the year. The club's four points positioned Louisville in eighth - a playoff spot - as of the final whistle.

Speaking of the weather, coach Bev Yanez said, "I think just as a group what we've realized is in any capacity that we can help create an environment where it becomes a part of our process to be adaptable to whatever we are presented with, we have found that the group's response to it has been fantastic.

"Very proud of the group," Yanez added. "I think they closed out the match fantastically. Obviously, I thought we could have possibly had a few more goals ... The group worked their absolute socks off - created so many good quality final actions and (I'm) just really proud overall."

It was Chicago that started Sunday's match on the front foot, nearly scoring the opener when defender Hannah Anderson struck the crossbar in the 17th minute. Led by the versatile Taylor Flint in the midfield, Louisville grew into the match going forward.

Flint's foresight to disrupt play allowed Sears to run at the defense and find the net from distance. Her shot from the top of the box deflected off a defender and in to give Racing the lead for good.

"During the goal, I just anticipated it," Flint said. "...I just took a risk and stepped in front (to regain possession). Thank god Emma was there. She hit an absolute beautiful goal - really proud of her."

Opportunities to extend the lead continued to present themselves late on in the opening half. That included the a 42nd-minute header by Sarah Weber - one of three Racing rookies to start Sunday - just wide of Chicago's goal.

Racing created three big chances in the opening 45 minutes, two more than it managed over the course of 90 in last weekend's loss at Bay FC. Behind a structured defense, Louisville controlled the majority of the second half, holding the home side to just three shots, none of which were on target.

All the while, Yanez's team threatened in the final third, coming close on numerous occasions to double the lead. Kayla Fischer led the charge, tallying four shots after the break. Fischer's best opportunity to score came in the 87th minute when her right footed strike forced Stars keeper Alyssa Naeher into a diving save across the goal.

"We always want to try to win on the road," Sears said. "It's definitely a different game when you're not playing at home ... This is huge for us going into the international break and having good vibes going into this week off."

Racing returns to action on Saturday, April 12, to host the Washington Spirit in perhaps the most highly anticipated home game of the year. A 5 p.m. opening whistle will happen amid Thunder Over Louisville, the Kentucky Derby Festival's annual kickoff event featuring an air show and massive fireworks display.

A club-record 11,365 fans attended last year's Thunder at Lynn Family Stadium. Fans can visit racingloufc.com/thunder for tickets and more information.

Game Summary: Chicago Stars FC vs. Racing Louisville FC

Date: March 30, 2025

Venue: SeatGeek Stadium

Kickoff: 6 p.m.

Weather: 58 degrees, cloudy

Scoring

Chicago Stars FC (0, 0, 0)

Racing Louisville FC (1, 0, 1)

Goals:

Racing Louisville FC:

27' Emma Sears (Taylor Flint)

Lineups

Chicago Stars FC: 1 - Alyssa Naeher (c); 18 - Justina Gaynor (46' 30 - Camryn Biegalski), 41 - Hannah Anderson, 3 - Sam Staab (63' 77 - Maitane López), 32 - Taylor Malham; 20 - Bea Franklin, 4 - Cari Roccaro (63' 10 - Shea Groom), 21 - Julia Grosso, 34 - Ally Schlegel (79' 25 - Catherine Barry); 14 - Ludmila, 8 - Jameese Joseph (79' 26 - Nádia Gomes)

Subs not used: 19 - Mackenzie Wood; 11 - Chardonnay Curran, 13 - Leilanni Nesbeth, 16 - Manaka Hayashi

Head Coach: Lorne Donaldson

Racing Louisville FC: 1 - Katie Lund; 2 - Lauren Milliet, 3 - Arin Wright (c), 11 - Courtney Petersen, 6 - Ella Hase; 26 - Taylor Flint, 14 - Marisa DiGrande; 20 - Katie O'Kane (61' 8 - Ary Borges), 13 - Emma Sears, 42- Sarah Weber (66' 16 - Janine Sonis); 9 - Kayla Fischer

Subs not used: 24 - Jordyn Bloomer; 4 - Elli Pikkujämsä, 5 - Ellie Jean, 12 - Allie George, 15 - Ángela Barón, 19 - Jordan Baggett, 32 - Avery Kalitta

Head Coach: Bev Yanez

Stats Summary: Chicago Stars FC / Racing Louisville FC

Shots: 11 / 16

Shots on Goal: 3 / 4

Expected goals: 1.07 / 2.18

Possession: 54.1% / 45.9%

Fouls: 15 / 13

Offside: 0 / 4

Corners: 6 / 8

Discipline Summary

Chicago Stars FC:

12' Justina Gaynor (yellow)

41' Cari Roccaro (yellow)

84' Shea Groom (yellow)

Match referee: Laura Rodriguez

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the National Women's Soccer League message board...





National Women's Soccer League Stories from March 30, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.