Washington Spirit Star Leicy Santos Called up to Colombia Women's National Team

March 30, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Washington, D.C. - Washington Spirit midfielder Leicy Santos has been called up to the Colombia Women's National Team for the side's April friendly against Japan, Colombia Football announced recently. The side will travel to Osaka and take on Japan next week.

Santos has been a mainstay of the Colombia roster, representing the country in two FIFA Women's World Cups (2015, 2023) and two Olympic Games (2016, 2024). During the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, Santos netted two goals for Colombia, helping the side reach the tournament's quarterfinals. This month with the Spirit, Santos tallied the equalizer in the team's Challenge Cup victory and a game-winning assist at home against Bay FC.

Colombia's April Friendly Schedule:

vs Japan | Sunday, April 6 at 1 a.m. EDT (Yodoko Sakura Stadium, Osaka, Japan)

