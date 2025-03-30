Portland Thorns FC Battle to Scoreless Draw vs North Carolina Courage

March 30, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Portland Thorns FC News Release









Potland Thorns' Hina sugita and North Carolina Courage's Denise O'Sullivan on the field

(Portland Thorns FC) Potland Thorns' Hina sugita and North Carolina Courage's Denise O'Sullivan on the field(Portland Thorns FC)

PORTLAND, Ore. - Portland Thorns FC fought to a scoreless draw against North Carolina Courage Saturday night at Providence Park, extending its home unbeaten streak against the Courage to five matches (2W, 3D).

POST-MATCH AVAILABILITY: Becky Sauerbrunn, Head Coach Rob Gale, goalkeeper Mackenzie Arnold and forward Caiya Hanks: https://app.box.com/s/ltaj44bap1ruwsnnv8pgujnjr7rzmqtk.

Prior to the match, Thorns fans were treated to a special ceremony to honor the legendary Thorns and USWNT defender Becky Sauerbrunn. Gifted a commemorative jersey by her teammates and getting opportunities to engage with fans from the field, Sauerbrunn and the Thorns also presented a $5,000 donation to Athlete Ally, a nonprofit LGBTQ athletic advocacy group that aims to make athletic communities more inclusive and advocate for LGBTQ equality.

The first half would be a tightly contested battle between two sides looking to strike first, with the Thorns registering 9 shots and 25 touches in the opposition box in their effort to find the back of the net. Defensively, the Thorns stood strong to limit North Carolina to only 11 box entries while recording 8 won tackles and 7 interceptions to hold the opponents scoreless heading into the break.

The second half would be another gritty contest as the two sides fought hard to break the deadlock. It seemed that Courage would have the opportunity to do so from the penalty spot in the 76', but Portland goalkeeper Mackenzie Arnold would come up huge to deny the shot and keep things even as the Thorns ended the night with its second point of the season.

TEAM NOTES

Goalkeeper Mackenzie Arnold recorded her first clean sheet of the 2025 season. Arnold has saved both penalty attempts that she's faced in the NWSL. Forward Caiya Hanks recorded her first start for the Thorns. Midfielder Jessie Fleming made her return to action after being unavailable last week due to a concussion. She came on to contest the final 30 minutes of the match. With the result, the Thorns extended its home unbeaten streak against the Courage to five matches (2W, 3D).

ATTENDANCE: 15, 967

UP NEXT: The Portland Thorns return to action on Friday, April 11 as they travel to take on Utah Royals. Kickoff from America First Field is scheduled for 7 pm PT on Prime Video.

GOAL-SCORING BREAKDOWN

N/A

LINEUPS

Portland Thorns FC (4-4-2) Mackenzie Arnold, Reyna Reyes, Isabella Obaze, Sam Hiatt, Kaitlyn Torpey, Sam Coffey-C, Hina Sugita, Olivia Moultrie, Deyna Castellanos (Jessie Fleming 59'), Caiya Hanks (Alexa Spaanstra 76'), Reilyn Turner (Pietra Tordin 76')

Subs not used: Bella Bixby, Sophie Hirst, Daiane, Jayden Perry, Mallie McKenzie, Payton Linnehan

North Carolina Courage (4-3-3): Casey Murphy, Malia Berkely, Natalia Staude, Kaleigh Kurtz, Ryan Williams, Shinomi Koyama (Riley Jackson 71'), Denise O'Sullivan-C, Jaedyn Shaw (Brianna Pinto 86'), Meredith Speck (Manaka Matuskubo 62'), Hannah Betfort (Brooklyn Courtnall 86'), Ashley Sanchez

Subs not used: Feli Rauch, Maycee Bell, Heather MacNab, Marisa Jordan, Aline Gomes

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY

POR: Deyna Castellanos (Yellow) 51'

NC: N/A

MATCH STATS

POR | NC

Goals: 0|0

Assists: 0|0

Possession 43|57

Shots: 19|14

Shots on Target: 2|5

Saves: 5|2

Tackles: 19|29

Tackles Won: 15|19

Interceptions: 9|8

Fouls: 9|4

Offsides: 1|0

Corner Kicks: 8|2

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the National Women's Soccer League message board...





National Women's Soccer League Stories from March 30, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.