Two More Kansas City Current Players Receive International Call-Ups

March 30, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Kansas City Current News Release







KANSAS CITY - Two more Kansas City Current players have been called up by their respective national teams for the FIFA international window from March 31 to April 8. Midfielders Jereko and Rocky Rodríguez earned call-ups from Kenya and Costa Rica, respectively.

Jereko will be with Kenya's National Team, the Harambee Starlets, for two matches against the Ivory Coast on Friday, April 4, and Tuesday, April 8. Both contests will commence at 2 p.m. CT inside Stade Félix Houphouët Boigny in Abidjan, Ivory Coast.

With a decade of experience on the Kenyan National Team, Jereko has capped for her country in all major tournaments. She helped lead the Harambee Starlets to their first CECAFA Women's Championship final in 2019.

Heading to her native Costa Rica for a pair of friendlies versus Ecuador is Rodríguez. Costa Rica's first match is set for 6 p.m. CT on Saturday, April 5, at Estadio Jose Rafael "Fello" Meza Ivankovich in Cartago. The team will then play three days later at Estadio Alejandro Morera Soto in Alajuela with kickoff slated for 8 p.m. CT.

A star on the Costa Rican National Team, Rodríguez has over 100 caps on her international resume. She played every match at the World Cup in 2015 and 2023, scoring the country's first ever World Cup goal in 2015.

Following the international break, the Current resume NWSL regular season action on Saturday, April 12, against the San Diego Wave at Snapdragon Stadium in Calif., at 9 p.m. CT.

• Discuss this story on the National Women's Soccer League message board...





National Women's Soccer League Stories from March 30, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.