San Diego Wave FC Signs Mimi Van Zanten

Published on December 29, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

SAN DIEGO - San Diego Wave FC announced today the Club has signed defender Mimi Van Zanten to a two-year contract through the 2027 season with options for 2028 and 2029.

"Mimi is a talented young defender who has already experienced success at the highest levels of the collegiate game, and we're excited to welcome her to San Diego," said San Diego Wave FC Sporting Director and General Manager Camille Ashton. "Her championship experience and ability to contribute on both sides of the ball make her a strong addition to the Wave and we're excited to support her development as she takes this next step in her career."

The 20-year-old defender was a member of Florida State University where she won two NCAA Championship through her three seasons. Van Zanten made 57 appearances (48 starts) and contributed five goals and 11 assists during her collegiate tenure. During the 2025 NCAA Tournament, Van Zanten scored against Georgetown and added an assist to help Florida State advance and win the Championship. In addition, she also led the Seminoles to two ACC Tournament titles (2023, 2024).

On the international stage, Van Zanten has represented U.S. Soccer at the youth levels from U-15 through U-23 while also earning senior international experience with the Jamaican Women's National Team, including an appearance against the U.S. Women's National Team.

Name: Mimi Van Zanten

Position: Defender

Height: 5-5

Born: Jan. 25, 2005

Birthplace: Buffalo Grove, Illinois

Nationality: United States, Jamaica







