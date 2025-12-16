Kansas City Current Signs All-American Defender Kolo Suliafu to One-Year Deal

KANSAS CITY - The Kansas City Current announced Tuesday that the club has signed defender Kolo Suliafu, a standout collegian from the University of Washington. Suliafu's contract is through the 2026 campaign and she will join the team ahead of upcoming preseason training.

"Kolo has proven herself to be an incredible defender," said general manager Ryan Dell. "Her defensive prowess at the collegiate level did not go unnoticed and she was instrumental in leading Washington to one of its best seasons in program history this year. We are excited to have Kolo, a player with tremendous potential, in our system. We're confident she will continue to develop and grow here in Kansas City while adding to our competitive environment."

Suliafu was a four-year starter for the Huskies from 2022-25, concluding her heralded collegiate career with 81 appearances, 71 starts, one goal, five assists and over 6,500 minutes logged. The anchor of Washington's back line, she contributed to 34 clean sheets during her time in Seattle and helped her team set school records for fewest goals allowed in a season (12) in 2024 and shutouts (12) in 2025.

The center back led the Huskies to the 2025 Big Ten Regular Season Championship for the first time in 25 years before they won their first-ever Big Ten Tournament title to secure the conference's automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament. Suliafu, who guided Washington to the Elite Eight for just the third time in program history, played all but two minutes during the NCAA Tournament.

"I'm so excited to be joining the KC Current and to play in front of such passionate supporters," said Suliafu. "You can feel the momentum around this club, and I'm proud to be part of something so big. I can't wait to step into the competitive environment that will drive me to become not only a better player within my development but better person as well."

A native of Ontario, Calif., Suliafu was named the 2025 Big Ten Defender of the Year - Washington's first conference defensive player of the year honoree since 1999. She became the fifth Husky in school history to reach All-America status when she was tabbed a United Soccer Coaches All-America Second Team selection as a senior. Suliafu also garnered All-Big Ten First Team and United Soccer Coaches All-North Region First Team praise in 2025.

A two-time Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week recipient, Suliafu also earned All-Big Ten Second Team and All-North Region Third Team honors as a junior in 2024. She collected College Sports Communicators Academic All-District and United Soccer Coaches Scholar All-West Region laurels for her efforts in the classroom, too.

Additionally, Suliafu had been called up by the U.S. Youth National Team at the Under-17 and Under-20 levels for various training camps and friendlies.







