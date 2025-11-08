Washington Spirit to Host Semifinal Match at Audi Field Next Weekend

Published on November 8, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Washington Spirit News Release







Washington, D.C. - The Washington Spirit will host a semifinal match in the 2025 NWSL Playoffs at Audi Field next weekend after advancing past Racing Louisville FC in front of a sellout crowd in DC today. The Spirit will host the winner of tomorrow's Portland-San Diego match on either Saturday, November 15 or Sunday, November 16. Tickets are available.

The Spirit hosted its third consecutive playoff sellout at Audi Field today with an official attendance of 19,215. This was also the Spirit's fifth sellout in the last 17 months.







