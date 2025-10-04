Spirit Hosts San Diego Wave FC with Chance to Clinch a Home Quarterfinal Match

Washington, D.C. - The Washington Spirit will play its penultimate regular season home match with a chance to clinch a home quarterfinal in the 2025 playoffs when it hosts San Diego Wave FC on Sunday, October 5. Kicking off at 1 p.m. EDT, the match will broadcast nationally on ESPN and stream on ESPN+.

Following the Spirit's largest margin of victory in club history during last weekend's playoff-clinching 4-0 win over Houston, Washington returns to Audi Field with an opportunity to clinch a top four seed and home quarterfinal match in the upcoming 2025 NWSL Playoffs, presented by Google Pixel. With a win and either a draw/loss by Portland on Saturday or a loss by Seattle on Sunday, the Spirit can lock up a home date the second weekend of November.

The Spirit enters Sunday's match on a ten-match unbeaten streak in regular season play as well as a 13-match unbeaten streak across all competitions. With 40 points on the NWSL table, the Spirit sits in second place with four matches left to play before the playoffs.

Washington has a new leading scorer on the season this week after forward Gift Monday's record-breaking hat trick against the Dash. With three goals in the first 36 minutes of action, Monday set a new NWSL mark for fastest hat trick from kickoff and passed fellow forward Ashley Hatch (6) for the team lead in goals at eight. For her performance, Monday became the fourth straight Spirit player to win NWSL Player of the Week.

When the Spirit and Wave FC met in California three and a half months ago, neither side was able to find the back of the net as the match ended in a scoreless draw. In that meeting, San Diego largely controlled possession and forced Spirit goalkeeper Aubrey Kingsbury to make six saves to keep the match level. The shutout was Kingsbury's first-ever clean sheet against Wave FC.

While Washington leads San Diego in goals, assists and total big chances on the attacking end this year, it trails Wave FC in possession, shots and shots on target. Following San Diego's possession control in the first meeting between the sides this season, look for the Spirit to focus on limiting Wave buildup and attempts on goal.

Following Sunday afternoon's match, the Spirit will hit the road to face the North Carolina Courage next Saturday night. Washington will return home for a midweek Concacaf W Champions Cup match on Wednesday, October 15 before hosting its final regular season home match on Saturday, October 18. Tickets to both matches are available here.

The Opponent

San Diego enters this weekend's matchup on a six-match winless streak, tied for sixth on the NWSL table with Portland. Though the side has dropped a few spots in the standings recently, it is still neck-and-neck with third-place Gotham FC and is fighting for the right to host a quarterfinal match in the playoffs.

Despite the recent win drought, Wave FC has not lost on the road across its last eight regular season away matches. The unbeaten streak is good for third-best within a single season in NWSL history. During Sunday's Fan Appreciation match at 'rowdy Audi' Field in DC, watch out for this road warrior San Diego team.

Wave FC leads the NWSL in possession rate this regular season by a wide margin, maintaining the ball nearly 60% of match play in 2025. San Diego is also second in the league in corner kicks this season with 150, averaging nearly seven per match. With 108 shots on target, this weekend's visitor is top four in the league in that category as well.

Through 22 matches, San Diego is one of just four teams in the NWSL to have at least 30 goals for as well as at least 20 assists, the other three being the top three on the league table (Kansas City, Washington and Gotham). Wave FC is undefeated when scoring first this season, having done so 11 times with seven wins and four draws in such matches. The Spirit is also undefeated when scoring first (11-0-3) this year. Washington will want to strike first for its best shot at clinching a top four seed on Sunday.

Following Sunday's match, Wave FC will head to Utah to face Royals FC next Saturday night.

All-Time Series History

The Spirit holds a 2-1-4 all-time regular season record against San Diego Wave FC with a +2 goal differential (12-10). Washington and San Diego have drawn each of the last four meetings in the series.

