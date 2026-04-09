Washington Spirit Earns Top-Performing Kit Launch in NWSL

Published on April 9, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Washington Spirit News Release







Washington, D.C. - The Washington Spirit earned the NWSL's most successful kit launch of 2026, leading the league in jersey sales and social media impressions, the league announced Thursday. The club has six of the eight top-selling player jerseys in the league, with forward Trinity Rodman leading the way as the number one most popular jersey.

Rodman stood atop the league-wide jersey sales, with her individual sales up 136 percent from the prior year. Joining Rodman in the top eight of the league's sales are Hal Hershfelt (#3), Tara Rudd (#4), Esme Morgan (#5), Rosemonde Kouassi (#6) and Leicy Santos (#8). The Spirit has more than double the number of players in the top 20 in sales than any other club in the NWSL.

"We designed this kit because our fans asked for a Cherry Blossom design that reflects DC," said Washington Spirit CEO Kim Stone. "The result is the top-selling jersey in the NWSL with six Spirit players' jerseys ranked in the top eight in league-wide sales. That's a testament to our players' connection with our fans and how our brand resonates nationally. It's amazing to see our kit worn everywhere."

The Spirit unveiled its new "Spirit in Bloom" kit on February 26 to wide fan and public acclaim, with first-day sales more than doubling last year's kit release. The vibrant new design pairs a bright blossom pink with Spirit Green, delivering on years of fan demand for a cherry blossom-themed kit while grounding the look in the District's identity. The cherry blossom branches across the front of the kit are emblematic of the Potomac and Anacostia Rivers that help to give the District its noteworthy shape.

The success of the kit reveal was also seen on social media, with the Spirit ranking first in the NWSL in impressions by way of multiple engaging posts pre- and post-launch that effectively told the story of the kits. The Spirit also won the NWSL's BraKIT fan vote on league social channels, beating out the other 15 clubs for the title of best new kit.

Fans can still buy their very own authentic and replica "Spirit in Bloom" kits as well as goalkeeper kits at the Spirit Shop. Fans can purchase authentic versions of all new kits at the NWSL Shop. To shop the entire Spirit merchandise collection, click here.

The Spirit are back in action at Audi Field on Friday, April 24 as the club welcomes the reigning shield winning Kansas City Current at 8:00 p.m. Tickets are on sale now to witness two of the best teams in the NWSL face off.







National Women's Soccer League Stories from April 9, 2026

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