Washington Spirit Forward Claudia Martínez Called up to Paraguay Women's National Team

Published on April 5, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Washington Spirit News Release







Washington, D.C. - Washington Spirit forward Claudia Martínez has been called up to the Paraguay Women's National Team, the Paraguayan Football Association announced this week. The side will resume CONMEBOL Women's Nations League play with matches against Ecuador and Perú. The tournament continues to serve as a qualifier for the 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup.

Martínez made her debut for the Paraguayan senior team in July 2024 at just 16 years old. Last summer, the Capitán Bado native made a splash at the Copa América Femenina, tallying a hat trick in her side's opening match and helping Paraguay to a top five finish at the tournament. Since joining the Spirit in January, Martínez has appeared in all four of the team's matches and totaled 85 minutes of action.

Paraguay's April Schedule:

vs Ecuador | Friday, April 10 at 7 p.m. EDT (Estadio Defensores del Chaco, Asunción, Paraguay)

vs Perú | Tuesday, April 14 at 9 p.m. EDT (Estadio Garcilaso, Cusco, Perú)

The Spirit will next take the pitch at Audi Field on Friday, April 24 when the side hosts the defending Shield winner Kansas City Current. Kicking off at 8 p.m. EDT, the match will see the top two teams from last season face off. Tickets are available at WashingtonSpirit.com/tickets.







National Women's Soccer League Stories from April 5, 2026

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