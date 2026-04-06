Bay FC fall 2-0 in Sunday Matinee vs. Washington Spirit

Published on April 5, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Bay FC News Release







San Jose, Calif. - Bay FC fell 2-0 Sunday afternoon to the Washington Spirit at PayPal Park. After a deadlock through the first half, the visitors would net the opening goal on a tough-luck own goal for Bay FC, before doubling their advantage with four minutes remaining in the match.

Washington nearly opened the scoring 12 minutes in. After forward Rosmounde Kouassi broke through on the right flank and drove inside before serving a low cross that trickled through traffic in the box. Forward Leicy Santos got on the end of it on the back post, but saw her effort go wide.

Stellar defensive work and a pair of strong saves by goalkeeper Jordan Silkowitz sent the two sides to halftime in a stalemate. Washington forward Trinity Rodman and midfielder Hal Hershfelt each steered attempts on frame just before the half hour mark as the visitors pinned Bay FC back in its own half. Silkowitz stood tall to deny both opportunities, going into the break with three saves and finishing the match with a career-high nine stops.

An injury stoppage halted play just before the end of the first half, as Washington defenders Tara Rudd and Lucia Di Guglielmo collided jumping to clear a long ball played forward by Bay FC. Di Guglielmo exited the match, while Rudd returned shortly after play restarted.

The visitors broke the deadlock just before the hour mark on a tough-luck own goal. Under pressure from Spirit defender Paige Metayer, Silkowitz came off her line to clear a heavy touch, but the ball took a ricochet backwards off a teammate and bounced over the line before it could be cleared away. Bay FC nearly equalized on the ensuing turn as forward Alex Pfeiffer got out on the break and cut inside to her right foot, but her shot was stopped by the Washington's goalkeeper.

Silkowitz delivered another big save as time ticked down. Santos corralled a clearance for Washington and put it on frame on the half-volley, but a diving effort by Bay FC's keeper kept the chance out of the lower left corner. Washington would go on to double its advantage in the 86th minute off the foot of substitute Gift Monday.

Bay FC will return to action in two weeks on April 17 as Canadian side Ottawa Rapid FC visits the Bay Area for an international friendly. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. PT, and the match will broadcast locally on Victory+, Bay FC's official streaming partner. The club will celebrate Star Wars night alongisde the contest - tickets remain available at BayFC.com/tickets. Visa is Bay FC's preferred way to pay for tickets.

Bay FC v Washington Spirit

April 5, 2026

PayPal Park

Kickoff: 2:08 p.m.

Weather: 84 degrees, sunny

Attendance: 10,237

Discipline

BAY - Courtnall (caution) 90'

Scoring Summary

WAS - Courtnall (own goal) 57'

WAS - Monday 86'

Goals 1 2 F

Bay FC 0 0 0

Washington Spirit 0 2 2

Starting Lineups

Bay FC: Silkowitz, Denton (Moreau 71'), Cometti, Courtnall, Collins (C), Bebar (Bailey 85'), Hutton, Huff, Girelli (Lema 71'), Barry (Conti 60'), Pfeiffer

Unused Substitutes: Allen, Gamero, Hubly, Boade, Shepherd

Washington Spirit: McIver, Wiesner, Rudd (C), Di Guglielmo (Metayer 45+3'), Morgan, Bernal (Sullivan 76'), Santos (Monday 84'), Hershfelt, Rodman, Kouassi (Bolt 76'), Cantore (Martinez 45')

Unused Substitutes: Collins, Tse, Gaines-Ramos, Haugen







National Women's Soccer League Stories from April 5, 2026

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