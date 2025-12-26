Boston Legacy FC Signs Canadian Talent Amanda Allen

Boston - Boston Legacy Football Club today announced the signing of Canadian international Amanda Allen to a two-year deal with a club option to renew. Allen will join the club in January as a free agent when the full roster reports for preseason.

Allen began her professional career with the Orlando Pride as their youngest-ever signing at age 18. She went on loan to USL Super League side Lexington Sporting Club in 2024 where she made nine appearances before an unfortunate season-ending injury in December 2024. Allen fought back to match fitness in 2025 and went on loan with Halifax Tides FC in the Canadian Northern Super League in July, appearing 11 times and scoring a goal.

Allen spent her youth career as one of the brightest talents in the Canadian youth system, representing her country at the 2022 Concacaf Women's U17 Championship and the 2022 FIFA U17 Women's World Cup. She made her senior Canada WNT debut at age 17 in a friendly against Brazil in November 2022.

"They want to build something that is centered around family, and that is huge for me," said Allen of joining Boston. "I'm very close with my family, and I understand how crucial it is to feel like you're comfortable in a space, feel like you have teammates and support around you at all times. The second thing is Filipa (Patão), the head coach. She's very invested into young players - I'm so excited to work with her, and she's somebody who I really want to play for. I really want to show her what I'm capable of, and show Boston what I'm capable of as well."

"Amanda is a young player with a very high ceiling. At just 20, she already has NWSL experience and has earned caps with the Canadian National Team," said Boston Legacy general manager Domè Guasch. "She brings a range of experiences that have helped shape her game, and she arrives highly motivated to make an impact in the NWSL. We're excited to work closely with her and support the continued development of her natural talent."







