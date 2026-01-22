Portland Thorns Sign Defender Carolyn Calzada

Published on January 22, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Portland Thorns FC News Release







PORTLAND, Ore. - The Portland Thorns have signed defender Carolyn Calzada through the 2027 season with a 2028 mutual option, the Club announced today.

"Carolyn is a dominant defender that can provide important cover while defending spaces," President and General Manager of Soccer Operations Jeff Agoos said. "In addition to her dominance in aerial duels and versatility in the backline, her leadership qualities will be a valuable addition as we continue to construct a competitive roster that aims to compete for a championship."

The 22-year-old Georgia native most recently played for Notre Dame, starting all 18 matches and contesting 1,546 minutes to help the Fighting Irish reach the 2025 ACC Championship Final and advance to the Second Round of the 2025 NCAA Women's Soccer Tournament. She also tallied two assists in a season that saw Notre Dame post a 15-2-3 overall record.

Calzada's collegiate career began at Texas A&M where she fielded for the Aggies between 2022-25. She earned numerous individual honors including selections to the 2023 United Soccer Coaches All-Southeast Region Team, All-SEC First Team (2023), All-SEC Second Team (2024) and 2022 SEC All-Freshman Team. She was also named Texas A&M's Defensive MVP in 2023 and Soccer Newcomer of the Year in 2022.

Calzada co-captained the Aggies in 2024 and over the course of her three seasons at Texas A&M, she started all 54 matches and assisted five goals across 4,657 minutes.

At the international level, she helped the U.S. U-17 Women's National Team win the 2019 UEFA Women's Development Tournament in the Czech Republic. Calzada started two of three matches played.

Fans interested in purchasing Thorns Annual Memberships for the 2026 NWSL season are encouraged to call the ticket office at 503.509.5555, email ticketsales@thorns.com or visit thorns.com/tickets for more information.

To view the full 2026 Portland Thorns schedule, visit thorns.com/schedule.

To start the 2026 preseason, the Thorns contracted roster currently features the following players:

Goalkeepers (3): Mackenzie Arnold (INTL), Bella Bixby, Morgan Messner

Defenders (9): Carolyn Calzada, Daiane (LOAN), Sam Hiatt, Mallie McKenzie, Marie Müller (INTL - SEI), Isabella Obaze (INTL), Jayden Perry, Reyna Reyes, M.A. Vignola

Midfielders (4): Deyna Castellanos, Jessie Fleming (INTL), Shae Harvey, Olivia Moultrie

Forwards (10): Mimi Alidou (INTL), Julie Dufour (INTL - SEI), Caiya Hanks (SEI), Valerin Loboa (INTL), Maddie Padelski, Alexa Spaanstra, Pietra Tordin, Reilyn Turner, Morgan Weaver (SEI), Sophia Wilson (ML)

INTL - Player holds an international roster slot; LOAN - Player out on loan;

SEI - Season-Ending Injury ; ML - Maternity Leave

The Thorns currently have five trialists on its 2026 preseason roster:

Defenders (2): Laila Booker (NRI), Sydney Cheesman (NRI)

Midfielders (3): Riley Gleason (NRI), Jennie Immethun (NRI), Renee Lyles (NRI)

NRI - Non-Roster Invitee







National Women's Soccer League Stories from January 22, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.