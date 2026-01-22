Racing to Start Preseason with 28-Player Roster

Racing Louisville FC News Release







Racing Louisville FC kicks off its 2026 preseason Thursday with a 28-player roster.

Of the roster, 27 players reported earlier this week and will train for the first time Thursday.

The group includes two trialist goalkeepers who join as non-roster invitees in search of their first professional contracts: Amanda Poorbaugh (Penn State University) and Shealyn Vanderbosch (Syracuse University).

Forward Milly Clegg has not yet reported as she and the club work to finalize the details of her future.

Racing Louisville's 2026 NWSL regular season kicks off on March 14 at North Carolina Courage. The club's home opener at Lynn Family Stadium will take place March 20 vs. Washington Spirit.

For the full schedule, visit RacingLouFC.com/schedule.

Racing Louisville FC 2026 Preseason Roster

Goalkeepers (5): Jordyn Bloomer, Amanda Poorbuagh (NRI), Maddie Prohaska, Olivia Sekany (SEI), Shealyn Vanderbosch (NRI)

Defenders (8): Macy Blackburn, Avery Ciorbu, Ellie Jean, Mirann Gacioch, Quincy McMahon, Lauren Milliet, Courtney Petersen, Arin Wright

Midfielders (6): Savannah DeMelo, Makenna Morris, Taylor Flint, Katie O'Kane, Macey Hodge, Marisa DiGrande

Forwards (9): Milly Clegg (NYR), Kayla Fischer, Ella Hase, Rachel Hill, Maja Lardner, Audrey McKeen (U18), Emma Sears, Sarah Weber, Taylor White

NRI = non-roster invitee

NYR = not yet reported

SEI = season-ending injury list

U18 = Under-18 player







