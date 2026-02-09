Houston Dash Announce 2026 Home Match Themes and Fan Promotions

HOUSTON - The Houston Dash announced their full slate of themes and promotional nights at Shell Energy Stadium for the 2026 season. The upcoming season features fan-favorite promotions like Pups at the Pitch and community celebrations for Black Excellence and Pride.

This season begins with the Home Opener, powered by Shell Energy, on Saturday, March 21, as the Dash welcome Boston Legacy FC. The match marks the first chapter of the new season and Boston's first-ever visit to Shell Energy Stadium, while fans will also get their first look at the newest Dash players as they take the field in a Houston uniform for the first time. Fans in attendance will receive a 2026 Dash Season Passport, a collectible designed to be filled with autographs and stamps throughout the season. The Dash feature seven new players this season, including NWSL veteran forward Makenzy Robbe, goalkeepers Hillary Beall and Caroline DeLisle, and four first-year players, 2024 MAC Hermann Trophy winner Kate Faasse, Houston native Leah Klenke, forward Kat Rader and midfielder Linda Ullmark.

The fan-favorite Pups at the Pitch promotion returns twice during the 2026 campaign. The Dash will welcome four-legged fans and their owners on Friday, April 3, against Racing Louisville FC. The second Pups at the Pitch match, presented by College Ave, is scheduled for Sunday, October 4, when the Dash hosts the Washington Spirit. Dogs will enjoy a dedicated seating section inside the venue for both matches, along with a photo station and water bowls.

Kid's Night takes place on Saturday, April 25, when the Dash host the North Carolina Courage. The evening will celebrate the next generation of fans with kid-friendly activations and entertainment throughout the match. A limited-edition Mystery Pin will be available for fans as a special ticket add-on.

Women's Empowerment Night, presented by United Airlines, takes place on Saturday, May 9, as the Dash host Denver Summit FC. The club will spotlight women whose leadership and advocacy create meaningful opportunities for future generations.

Midweek matches return to Shell Energy Stadium in 2026 and the team invites fans to enjoy a $10 concession voucher throughout the venue. The first midweek match is scheduled for Wednesday, May 20, against San Diego Wave FC, followed by a visit from former Dash forward Michelle Alozie and Chicago Stars FC on Wednesday, August 19.

Military Appreciation Night is scheduled for Memorial Day Weekend as the Dash host Angel City FC. The club will honor those who served and continue to serve with a number of in-game and postgame activations and recognitions.

Following the group stage of the FIFA Men's World Cup, the Dash return to league play with a three-game road trip before coming home to Shell Energy Stadium on July 24 to host Bay FC for Global Fútbol Night, presented by Verizon. The evening will celebrate the global game and the rich cultural diversity that defines Houston and the Dash, spotlighting the international backgrounds, traditions and passion that make fútbol a truly universal language. Global Fútbol Night is one of several marquee promotional events set to energize the second half of the season.

The club's annual Pride Night, presented by Greater Houston LGBTQ+ Chamber of Commerce, takes place on Saturday, August 1, against the reigning NWSL Champions, NJ/NY Gotham FC. The Dash has proudly celebrated Houston's vibrant LGBTQIA+ community for more than a decade and will once again recognize trailblazers and community leaders throughout the evening. Fans can enhance their matchday experience with a Dash-branded belt bag available as a ticket add-on. The organization will host a flag-raising ceremony at Shell Energy Stadium on Monday, June 1 to kick off Pride festivities in the city.

The Dash will celebrate Black Excellence on Saturday, August 8, when they host the 2025 NWSL Sheild winner, the Kansas City Current. The evening will celebrate Black history, culture, inclusiveness and community while recognizing leaders and changemakers throughout the match. A special edition rally towel will be available as a ticket add-on.

The team will host Dash of Pink, a Breast Cancer Awareness match, presented by The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, on Saturday, Oct. 18, when they face the Orlando Pride. The evening will highlight survivors, advocates and the fight against breast cancer.

The Dash will celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month starting on Sept. 12 when they host Utah Royals FC. The festivities will extend throughout the month with community activations that will be announced later this season.

The regular season will conclude at home on Fan Appreciation Night on Sunday, November 1, when the Dash host the Portland Thorns FC for Decision Day.

Additional details regarding giveaways, in-stadium activations and additional promotional elements will be announced throughout the season. Individual match tickets for all Houston Dash matches at Shell Energy Stadium are available now, with a full overview of ticket options, premium experiences, group tickets and memberships available.







