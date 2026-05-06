Angel City Football Club and Victory+ Announce Regional Broadcast Partnership

Published on May 6, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Angel City FC News Release







LOS ANGELES - Angel City Football Club (ACFC) and Victory+ today announced a new regional broadcast partnership that will bring live match coverage and exclusive club content to fans across the greater Los Angeles area via Victory+, a free, fan-first sports streaming platform.

The partnership officially kicks off on Wednesday, May 20 as Victory+ provides regional coverage for ACFC's contest against the Kansas City Current at BMO Stadium. Victory+ is slated to deliver six local ACFC broadcasts throughout the 2026 season. The ACFC matches on Victory+ will be called by veteran play-by-play announcer Mark Rogondino and former US Women's National Team player and ACFC investor Saskia Webber.

In addition to regional coverage, Victory+ serves as a national broadcast partner for the NWSL, delivering 57 national matches and serving as the exclusive home of NWSL Sunday Night Soccer©, with pre-match coverage provided by CVS Health. ACFC is featured in seven of these 25 marquee national windows, further cementing the platform as a premier destination for ACFC fans.

"We're excited to partner with Victory+ to expand how our fans can access Angel City matches," said Laura Flynn, ACFC Chief Revenue Officer. "Angel City fans are among the most passionate in the NWSL, and ensuring they have multiple ways to watch and engage is a top priority for our club. As our distribution continues to evolve, this partnership allows us to reach new and growing audiences while also creating more value for our partners."

Beyond match access, Victory+ offers a 360-degree fan experience through its NWSL Content Hub. This always-on destination pairs live matches with real-time storytelling and "live-react" creator-led coverage. By providing creators with direct access to game highlights as they happen, Victory+ turns every play into a conversation and every viewer into a participant.

"Our partnership with Angel City reinforces our commitment to expanding access and fandom for women's sports," said Katie Boes, Chief Content Officer at Victory+. "By delivering these matches free to viewers alongside creator-led programming, we're building a year-round destination for NWSL fandom."

ACFC joins an elite professional roster on the Victory+ platform, which serves as the local broadcast partner for the Minnesota Lynx, Anaheim Ducks, Dallas Stars, and the Texas Rangers, while also maintaining national partnerships with League One Volleyball (LOVB), and the Women's National Football Conference (WNFC).

Victory+ is available for free on most major connected TVs and mobile streaming devices, including Android, Apple TV, Chromecast, Hisense, iOS, LG, Roku, Samsung, Vidaa, and Amazon FireTV.

Fans can learn more at www.angelcity.com or by visiting victoryplus.com.

Angel City Football Club's 2026 Local Victory+ Broadcast Schedule (PST)

Wednesday, May 20 vs. Kansas City Current (7:00 p.m. PT)

Wednesday, Aug 26 at North Carolina Courage (5:00 p.m. PT)

Monday, Aug 31 at Boston Legacy (5:00 p.m.)

Friday, Sep 11 vs. Denver Summit (7:00 p.m.)

Wednesday, Sep 16 vs. Seattle Reign FC (7:00 p.m.)

Sunday, Sep 20 at Utah Royals (4:00 p.m.)







National Women's Soccer League Stories from May 6, 2026

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