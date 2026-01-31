Portland Thorns Goalkeeper Bella Bixby out for the 2026 Season
Published on January 31, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Portland Thorns FC News Release
PORTLAND, Ore. - Portland Thorns today announced that Goalkeeper Bella Bixby has been placed on the Season-Ending Injury (SEI) list. Bixby sustained an injury to her left knee during pre-season training in Santa Barbara.
The club will now focus on providing world-class care, recovery, and rehabilitation support for Bella over the next months.
