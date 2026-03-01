Bay FC Net Three Scores in Final Closed-Door Friendly of Preseason Camp

SAN JOSE, Calif. - Bay FC played its final closed-door friendly of the preseason camp Saturday, welcoming amateur side United City FC as the club continues its preparations for the 2026 NWSL season. The club claimed a 3-0 victory in the contest with goals by forwards Racheal Kundananji and Tess Boade and midfielder Jamie Shepherd.

"I thought it was a really good practice for us in terms of dominating the ball, scoring some goals," said Head Coach Emma Coates after the match. "I thought there was lots of opportunities. We could have scored some more but pleasing all in all."

The club continued to show development and progress in its lead-up to the season opener March 14. Bay FC scored early on, finding its first tally of the day nine minutes after the opening whistle. After clearing a set play on defense, Kundananji got out on the break, with midfielder Caroline Conti earning the assist in transition after the pair showed off their pace.

Another transition opportunity led to a second goal for Bay FC ahead of the halftime break. After a set piece opportunity was cleared away, the club recycled its opportunity to the opposite flank, where defender Maddie Moreau served a low cross to Boade for the tap-in.

Defender Anouk Denton and forward Keira Barry saw their first action in Bay FC shirts, helping the club build up the right flank throughout the first half. After two weeks with the club, their cohesion was already strong with their new squad, showing that they've settled in quickly amidst a busy preseason camp and a big move to the Bay Area.

"It was really fun. First time out with the girls, and I think we've played some really good football," said Barry of her new club. "I'm loving it. I think all the girls have been so welcoming, all the staff. and then the weather's picked up, so it's lovely."

Shepherd added a third goal for the club after the hour mark. An impressive long-distance strike rattled the back of the net after the midfielder won possession in the middle of the pitch and took advantage of space between herself and goal. Non-Roster Invitee Camryn Miller came up with two big saves for the club late in the second half to preserve the clean sheet, each leaping efforts that sent away dangerous chances from the visitors.

Bay FC continues its preparations from San Jose leading up to the club's first match Saturday, March 14 vs. Denver Summit FC at PayPal Park. Single match tickets for the club's Home Opener, presented by Sutter Health, are available now at BayFC.com. Visa is Bay FC's preferred way for fans to pay for tickets and catch the action at every home match this season.

Bay FC v United City FC - Preseason Friendly

February 28, 2026

San Jose, Calif.

Scoring Summary:

BAY - Kundananji (Conti) 9'

BAY - Boade (Moreau) 31'

BAY - Shepherd 55'

Goals 1 2 F

Bay FC 2 1 3

United City FC 0 0 0

Bay FC Starting Lineups

First Half: Allen, Moreau, Anderson, Hubly, Denton, Bebar, Shepherd, Conti, Kundananji, Boade, Barry

Second Half: Miller, Moreau (Trialist 75'), Hubly (Trialist 88'), Denton (Trialist 65'), Trialist, Bebar (Trialist 88'), Shepherd (Huff 65'), Conti (Trialist 88'), Kundananji (Trialist 75'), Boade (Trialist 65'), Hocking

QUOTES:

Head Coach Emma Coates

On today's match...

"Positive. I thought it was a really good practice for us in terms of dominating the ball, scoring some goals. I thought there was lots of opportunities. We could have scored some more, but pleasing all in all."

On the club performing well with many players on international duty...

"Absolutely. Firstly, I think it's a good statement when we've got so many players away. The fact that we've still able to deliver our style of play, those minutes and opportunities to other people. We're starting to learn a lot about the squad and where players are at. And yeah, it was a good exercise for all today."

On players who stood out...

"I thought Caroline [Conti] was really good in midfield in terms of some of her runs and beyond, but it was really nice to see the relationship between Keira and Anouk start to develop. It was nice to have Rudie [Kundananji], I thought she looked really sharp and yeah, I thought a few players have done well today.

Forward Keira Barry...

On playing with the club for the first time and her impressions of Bay FC...

"It was really fun. First time out with the girls, and I think we've played some really good football. I'm loving it. I think all the girls have been so welcoming, all the staff. and then the weather's picked up, so it's lovely."

On playing for Emma Coates for club and country...

"I've always enjoyed working under Emma and Gemma [Davies] as well. They've both been really good with me over the past and they've both helped me settle in really well. It's the same kind of set up which I really enjoy and I feel like I thrive under, and I feel like all the girls are starting to pick it up and yeah, really enjoy it."

Midfielder Caroline Conti

On today's match...

"I'm just excited to get back out on the field, create some chances with the girls and just honestly have fun. That's the most important part of the sport."

On what stands out in preseason camp...

"Just the energy. I think the energy that everyone brings, the creativity that we have on the field, the fluidity. Yeah, we have players playing in certain positions, but it's just a starting point and our coach makes that point of that, how she gives us the building blocks when we go out there and use them. So yeah, it's just cool that we all have a blueprint, but we're going out there and making some creative things from it."

On how the squad is gelling together?

"Gelling really well. The personalities are great because it pulls different things from each other and it's. It's the job of just like the core group just how to use the personalities of everyone to better each other on the field and just kind of create opportunities together in different ways."







