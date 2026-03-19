Denver Summit FC Acquires Yazmeen Ryan and Delanie Sheehan from Houston

Published on March 19, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Denver Summit FC News Release







DENVER, Colo. - Denver Summit FC announced today that they have acquired forward Yazmeen Ryan and midfielder Delanie Sheehan along with $150,000 in 2026 allocation funds from Houston. In exchange, Houston will receive $800,000 in intra-league transfer fee funds, $200,000 in expansion allocation funds and up to $100,000 in additional conditional intra-league transfer funds and a conditional sell-on fee tied to future player movement.

"We are thrilled to add both Yazmeen and Delanie to our group." said Denver Summit FC General Manager, Curt Johnson. "Delanie brings a wealth of NWSL experience to our midfield, while Yazmeen is a proven attacking threat who is extremely versatile. Both players have won trophies and had tremendous NWSL careers. They will immediately help us both on and off the field."

Ryan, 27, was selected by the Portland Thorns sixth overall in 2021, and has appeared in nearly 100 regular season NWSL matches with Portland (2021-22), Gotham (2023-24) and Houston (2025-26) throughout her career. She has earned 16 caps with the U.S. Women's National Team, most recently appearing on the senior roster in January for a pair of international friendlies against Chile and Paraguay.

The Oklahoma native led Houston in goals (4) and shots on goal (18) in 2025, while starting 24 matches and logging 2,160 minutes. She earned the Golden Boot and Newcomer of the Year honors for her efforts. Adding to her accolades, Ryan also won the 2021 NWSL Shield with Portland, was a part of back-to-back NWSL Championship teams with the Thorns in 2022 and Gotham in 2023, and earned 2024 NWSL Best XI Second Team honors.

Sheehan (SHEE-an), 27, was selected in the 2021 draft by Gotham FC and played for the club through 2024 before signing a two-year contract with a mutual option for 2027 with Houston prior to the 2025 season. She also played for Paris FC in the Division 1 Féminine during the 2021-22 campaign.

Alongside Ryan, Sheehan helped Gotham to an NWSL Championship in 2023, before leading the team in minutes played across all competitions in 2024. During the 2025 season, Sheehan led the Dash with 28 key passes while appearing in 26 matches (25 starts) and totalling 2,087 minutes.







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