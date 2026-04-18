Bay FC hosts Ottawa Rapid FC in International Friendly Tonight at 7pm on Victory+

Published on April 17, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Bay FC News Release







Bay FC hosts Canadian side Ottawa Rapid FC tonight in an international friendly from PayPal Park in San Jose. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. PT, and the match will broadcast live on Victory+, Bay FC's official streaming partner, with Maura Sheridan and Ricky Lopez-Espin on the call.

HOW TO TUNE IN ON VICTORY+

This weekend's match will be broadcast on Victory+, the club's official streaming partner. Fans interested in tuning in can create a free account today to watch Bay FC and other nationally broadcast NWSL matches. Victory+ is available for free on most major connected TVs and mobile streaming devices, including Android, Apple TV, Chromecast, Hisense, iOS, LG, Roku, Samsung, Vidaa, and Amazon FireTV. Fans can learn more at victoryplus.com or visit the platform's dedicated NWSL page at VictoryPlus.com/content/nwsl.







National Women's Soccer League Stories from April 17, 2026

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