Sylvia Fowles Joins the Portland Fire as Assistant Coach

Published on January 20, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Portland Fire News Release







Portland, OR - Today, the Portland Fire announced Sylvia Fowles has joined the organization as an Assistant Coach. The 2025 Naismith Memorial Hall of Fame inductee will join the Fire coaching staff under Head Coach Alex Sarama and alongside assistant coach Brittni Donaldson ahead of the team's return to the court in 2026.

"Sylvia is a legend of the game," said Sarama. "Her experience, leadership, and understanding of the league will be critical as we continue to build the identity of this team and design our principles of play. Sylvia sets an elite standard, has a deep connection to this league, and brings a player-first perspective that will elevate everyone in our program."

Fowles is one of the most accomplished and influential players in WNBA history, with a career defined by dominance on the court and leadership at the highest level of the game. A two-time WNBA champion, two-time Finals MVP, 2017 WNBA MVP, eight-time All-Star, four-time Defensive Player of the Year, and member of the WNBA's Top 25 Players of All Time, Fowles set the standard for interior play during her 15-season career. She is also a two-time Olympic gold medalist and two-time FIBA World Cup gold medalist.

"Returning to the league that shaped me, now as an assistant coach with the Portland Fire, is truly special," Fowles said. "When I retired, my hope was for a brighter, more powerful future for this league and its players. Now, I get to help turn that vision into a reality in Portland."

Fowles retired as the WNBA's all-time leading rebounder, an eight-time All-Defensive selection, and one of the most efficient and respected centers in league history, anchoring championship teams while consistently elevating those around her. In 2025, Fowles was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.

Years after her playing career, Fowles' impact on the game remains profound and enduring. A foundational figure in women's basketball, her legacy continues to shape the sport. Now, she joins the Portland Fire in a key coaching role and during an unprecedented period of growth and momentum for the women's game.

Fowles' hire is the latest step in the Portland Fire's build toward their return in 2026, with a clear focus on positioning the organization for the future of the game.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from January 20, 2026

Sylvia Fowles Joins the Portland Fire as Assistant Coach - Portland Fire

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.