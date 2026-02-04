Portland Thorns and Portland Fire Launch EmpowHER Awards to Celebrate Women and Girls Leading Change Across Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. - The Portland Thorns and Portland Fire, under the RAJ Sports umbrella, today announced the launch of the EmpowHER Awards, a new annual awards event created to honor and elevate girls and women who are leaders, innovators, and changemakers across the Portland community.

Introduced in conjunction with National Girls & Women in Sports Day, the EmpowHER Awards reflect a shared commitment by the Thorns and Fire to create greater visibility, access, and opportunity for women and girls on and off the field.

"When young girls see women leading, creating change, and being recognized for their impact alongside them, it expands what they believe is possible for themselves," said Zoe Raiter, Director of Community for the Portland Thorns. This event celebrates those changemakers and turns inspiration into leadership in action.

The EmpowHER Awards reflect how the Fire & Thorns show up for community," said Sania Thomas, Director of Community for the Portland Fire. "By empowering youth, leaders, partners, and nonprofits, we spark real connections that will shape generational growth."

With a majority of attendees expected to be young girls, the EmpowHER Awards are intentionally designed to serve as a window into what is possible. By bringing youth into the same space as women who are building, leading, and driving impact, the event offers a tangible vision of the many paths available to them in their own futures.

Guided by the belief that "if you can see it, you can be it," the EmpowHER Awards will showcase the incredible contributions women and girls are making throughout Portland. The event will feature a modern, awards-style program designed to encourage authentic connection, inspiration and community engagement.

The awards are supported by partners Toyota, Chime, Carl's Jr., Portland Pet Food Company, and Xfinity and will highlight women and girls making a difference through the power of sports. Submissions will open in Spring 2026 with the event slated to follow in Summer 2026.

Winners will be selected by a newly established advisory group, the Her Voice Council.

More information about awards can be found here for the Portland Thorns, and here for the Portland Fire.

Introducing the Her Voice Council

Supported by Alaska Airlines, Chime, Ring, and Toyota

As part of the EmpowHER Awards launch, RAJ Sports is introducing the Her Voice Council, an advisory group of dedicated allies committed to advancing women's sports, gender equity, and community impact in Portland.

Designed as a collaborative platform, the council brings together diverse voices and lived experiences to help guide empowerment driven initiatives across the Portland Thorns, Portland Fire, and the broader community.

Her Voice Council goals include:

Offering insight and feedback on community and equity initiatives

Guiding how the Thorns and Fire lead with purpose and impact

Supporting and amplifying girls' and women's voices across the city

Creating pathways for the next generation of leaders

Fostering a culture of allyship that drives lasting change

2026 Her Voice Council Members include representatives from supporting partners, Adelante Mujeres, Sport Oregon and more.

"The Her Voice Council is driving real change in women's sports," said Karina LeBlanc, EVP of Strategic Growth Development for RAJ Sports. "By listening, collaborating, and taking action, we're creating opportunities, advancing equity, and shaping a future where every girl can see herself leading on and off the field and court."

Commitment to Community Impact

Through the EmpowHER Awards and the Her Voice Council, the Portland Thorns and Portland Fire continue to invest in initiatives that elevate women, inspire youth, and strengthen community connection, reinforcing RAJ Sports' commitment to building a more inclusive future for sport and the city of Portland.

National Girls & Women in Sports Day 2026 Celebration & Trivia Night

To celebrate these announcements and National Girls & Women in Sports Day, the Portland Thorns and Portland Fire are partnering with Sport Oregon to host a community-wide celebration tonight, alongside other leaders in the women's sports space, The Sports Bra, Backwoods Brewing, and the Portland Cascade.

This free, public event will bring together fans, athletes, and community members for an evening that celebrates women's sports, connection, and collective support for the next generation of leaders. Open to all ages, the event reflects the Thorns' and Fire's continued commitment to creating inclusive, accessible spaces that uplift women and girls through sport.

