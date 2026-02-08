IceHogs' Seney, Barracuda's Lund Added to Rosters for 2026 AHL All-Star Classic Presented by BMO

Published on February 8, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL) News Release







SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League has announced two additions to the playing rosters for the 2026 AHL All-Star Classic presented by BMO, to be held February 10-11 in Rockford, Ill.

Rockford IceHogs forward Brett Seney has been added to the Central Division roster for next week's event, while San Jose Barracuda forward Cam Lund has been added to the Pacific Division roster.

They replace Grand Rapids' John Leonard and San Jose's Filip Bystedt, who will be unable to participate.

The 2026 AHL All-Star Skills Competition on Tuesday, Feb. 10 (8 ET/7 CT) will pit the All-Stars from the two Eastern Conference divisions against those from the two Western Conference divisions in seven skills events. In the 2026 AHL All-Star Challenge on Wednesday, Feb. 11 (8 ET/7 CT), the four teams will participate in a 3-on-3, round-robin tournament featuring six games of eight minutes each. The two teams with the best records at the end of the round-robin will face off for the championship in a final eight-minute, 3-on-3 game. For ticket information, fans can visit icehogs.com/asc26.

The 2026 AHL All-Star Classic presented by BMO also includes the AHL Hall of Fame Induction and Awards Ceremony on Wednesday, Feb. 11 (noon ET/11 CT), highlighted by the inductions of the Class of 2026 - Chris Bourque, Alexandre Giroux, Jim Wiemer and Wendell Young - into the American Hockey League Hall of Fame.

The 2026 AHL All-Star Classic presented by BMO will feature the top young talent in the American Hockey League: since 1995, more than 94 percent of All-Star Classic participants have gone on to compete in the National Hockey League, including Yaroslav Askarov, Drake Batherson, Jordan Binnington, John Carlson, Brandt Clarke, Lukas Dostal, Dalibor Dvorsky, Ryker Evans, Ethen Frank, Thomas Harley, Connor Hellebuyck, Joel Hofer, Jordan Kyrou, Jonathan Marchessault, Jacob Markstrom, J.T. Miller, Brandon Montour, William Nylander, Kyle Palmieri, Mikko Rantanen, Dylan Strome, Devon Toews, Tyler Toffoli, Linus Ullmark, Dustin Wolf and Mats Zuccarello.

In operation since 1936, the American Hockey League serves as the top development league for the players, coaches, managers, executives, broadcasters and staff of all 32 National Hockey League teams. Nearly 90 percent of today's NHL players are American Hockey League graduates, and more than 100 honored members of the Hockey Hall of Fame spent time in the AHL in their careers.

Rosters as of Feb. 8

Atlantic Division All-Stars

F Brendan Brisson, Hartford Wolf Pack (1st appearance)

F Patrick Brown (capt.), Providence Bruins (1st)

F Tristan Broz, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins (1st)

D Frederic Brunet, Providence Bruins (1st)

F Jack Devine, Charlotte Checkers (1st)

G Michael DiPietro, Providence Bruins (2nd)

D Christian Kyrou, Lehigh Valley Phantoms (1st)

F Matt Luff, Springfield Thunderbirds (1st)

D Cole McWard, Bridgeport Islanders (1st)

G Sergei Murashov, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins (1st)

F Ilya Protas, Hershey Bears (1st)

F Ben Steeves, Charlotte Checkers (1st)

Coach Ryan Mougenel, Providence Bruins (1st)

North Division All-Stars

G Artur Akhtyamov, Toronto Marlies (1st appearance)

F Laurent Dauphin, Laval Rocket (1st)

F Luca Del Bel Belluz, Cleveland Monsters (1st)

D Adam Engström, Laval Rocket (1st)

G Jacob Fowler, Laval Rocket (1st)

F Conor Geekie, Syracuse Crunch (1st)

F Brian Halonen, Utica Comets (1st)

F Konsta Helenius, Rochester Americans (1st)

D Zac Jones, Rochester Americans (1st)

F Arthur Kaliyev, Belleville Senators (1st)

F Jakob Pelletier, Syracuse Crunch (1st)

F Isak Rosén, Rochester Americans (2nd)

Coach Pascal Vincent, Laval Rocket (2nd)

Central Division All-Stars

G Sebastian Cossa, Grand Rapids Griffins (2nd appearance)

D Domenick Fensore, Chicago Wolves (1st)

F Hunter Haight, Iowa Wild (1st)

F Cameron Hughes, Texas Stars (1st)

D Kevin Korchinski, Rockford IceHogs (2nd)

F Nick Lardis, Rockford IceHogs (1st)

G Thomas Milic, Manitoba Moose (1st)

F Bradly Nadeau, Chicago Wolves (1st)

F Justin Robidas, Chicago Wolves (1st)

F Brett Seney, Rockford IceHogs (2nd)

F Dominik Shine, Grand Rapids Griffins (1st)

D Ryan Ufko, Milwaukee Admirals (1st)

Coach Dan Watson, Grand Rapids Griffins (2nd)

Pacific Division All-Stars

F Ben Berard, Abbotsford Canucks (1st appearance)

G Calle Clang, San Diego Gulls (1st)

F Jagger Firkus, Coachella Valley Firebirds (1st)

F Matvei Gridin, Calgary Wranglers (1st)

F Quinn Hutson, Bakersfield Condors (1st)

D Tyson Jugnauth, Coachella Valley Firebirds (1st)

F Tanner Laczynski, Henderson Silver Knights (1st)

F Andre Lee, Ontario Reign (1st)

F Cam Lund, San Jose Barracuda (1st)

F Jayson Megna (capt.), Colorado Eagles (1st)

G Isak Posch, Colorado Eagles (1st)

D Dmitri Simashev, Tucson Roadrunners (1st)

F Tim Washe, San Diego Gulls (1st)

Coach Mark Letestu, Colorado Eagles (1st)







American Hockey League Stories from February 8, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.