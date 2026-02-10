Sevigny Signs with Phantoms

Published on February 9, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Allentown, PA - The Lehigh Valley Phantoms have signed defenseman Vincent Sevigny to a standard AHL contract for the remainder of the 2025-26 season and for the 2026-27 season. Additionally, defenseman Artem Guryev has been reassigned by the Philadelphia Flyers from the Lehigh Valley Phantoms to the Reading Royals of the ECHL.

Sevigny, 24, had been with the Phantoms earlier this season on a PTO (Professional Try Out) and also was with the team in the preseason. The Quebec City, Que. native has played in six games with Lehigh Valley recording zero points. His most recent game with the Phantoms was on November 19, 2025 against Rochester. He then signed a PTO with the Syracuse Crunch where he played five games with zero points. The 6'3 ¬Â³ lefty shooter began the season with the Reading Royals of the ECHL where he played in five games scoring one goal with three assists.

In his career, Sevigny has played in 102 AHL games with Bridgeport, Laval, Lehigh Valley and Syracuse scoring 6-16-22. He has also played in 54 career ECHL games with Trois-Rivieres and Reading scoring 5-18-23. He won a Kelly Cup with the Trois-Rivieres Lions last year.

Guryev, 22, has played in six games with the Phantoms this season recording zero points and has also played in 27 games with Reading notching one goal. He was acquired from San Jose on October 5 along with Carl Grundstrom in a trade for Ryan Ellis. Guryev has played in 83 career ECHL games with Wichita and Reading scoring 3-3-6 and also 37 AHL games with the San Jose Barracuda and Lehigh Valley scoring 2-2-4.

