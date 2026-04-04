Barracuda Explode Past Eagles, 6-3
Published on April 3, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)
San Jose Barracuda News Release
San Jose, CA - The San Jose Barracuda (39-22-2-2) exploded for four first-period goals and never looked back Friday night, defeating the Colorado Eagles (39-17-5-5), 6-3, at Tech CU Arena. With the win, the Barracuda snapped a four-game losing streak and ended Colorado's three-game winning streak.
Quentin Musty finished with a game-high four points (two goals, two assists), while Colin White (one goal, two assists), Egor Afanasyev (one goal, one assist), and Filip Bystedt (one goal, one assist) also recorded multi-point performances.
San Jose struck early as Afanasyev opened the scoring just 2:07 into the game, receiving a pass from Jimmy Huntington on a two-on-one. After Colorado answered minutes later, Musty restored the lead at 5:19, going upstairs on Kyle Keyser. The Barracuda then broke things open midway through the frame, getting a shorthanded goal from Patrick Giles at 10:29 before Bystedt buried his 20th of the season at 11:53 to make it 4-1. Colorado responded late in the period with goals from Maroš Jedlička and Ivan Ivan to cut the deficit to 4-3 after one.
Following a scoreless second period, the Barracuda pulled away in the third thanks to their power play. Musty struck again at 15:15 with the man advantage, and White added another just over a minute later to put the game out of reach.
Laurent Brossoit turned aside 26 of 29 in the win as San Jose outshot Colorado 35-29 and went 2-for-4 on the power play.
The Barracuda continue their homestand on Saturday (3 p.m.) as they host the Colorado Eagles for Military Appreciation Night in the final meeting of the four-game season series. For tickets, visit SJBarracuda.com.
Images from this story
|
San Jose Barracuda on game night
American Hockey League Stories from April 3, 2026
- Gulls Secure Playoff Spot with 6-3 Win over Condors - San Diego Gulls
- Silver Knights Overpower Roadrunners, 4-3 - Henderson Silver Knights
- Barracuda Explode Past Eagles, 6-3 - San Jose Barracuda
- Perunovich Sets Franchise Record in Roadrunners' 4-3 Loss to Silver Knights - Tucson Roadrunners
- Silver Knights Overpower Roadrunners, 4-3 - Henderson Silver Knights
- Nikke Kokko's 21 Save Shutout Helps Firebirds Back into Win Column - Coachella Valley Firebirds
- Barracuda Net Four in First Period to Defeat Colorado, 6-3 - Colorado Eagles
- Canucks Fall, 2-0, to the Firebirds - Abbotsford Canucks
- Griffins Claim AHL's Western Conference Regular-Season Title - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Hutson Scores Twice in Condors' Loss - Bakersfield Condors
- Rockford Sends Iowa to 5-2 Loss - Iowa Wild
- Amerks Come up Short in Season Series Finale to Belleville - Rochester Americans
- Ads Scared off by Monsters - Milwaukee Admirals
- Stars Beat Wolves to Clinch Calder Cup Playoff Spot - Texas Stars
- Bears Doubled up, 4-2, by Thunderbirds - Hershey Bears
- Islanders Hold off Wolf Pack in 4-2 Victory - Bridgeport Islanders
- Wolves Dropped by Stars, 3-1 - Chicago Wolves
- Penguins Down Phantoms, 3-1 - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- P-Bruins Outlast Crunch for 51st Win of the Season - Providence Bruins
- Belleville Dominates Early, Secures Big 5-2 Road Win Versus Amerks - Belleville Senators
- Murashov Outduels Kolosov - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Middle Period Mastery Guides T-Birds Past Bears - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Carrick Finishes Comeback in Toronto - Charlotte Checkers
- Wolf Pack's Rally Comes up Short in 4-2 Loss to Islanders - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Syracuse Crunch Downed by Providence Bruins, 4-2 - Syracuse Crunch
- Griffins Reach 100-Point Mark in Win over Manitoba - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Grand Rapids Sends Moose to 6-3 Defeat - Manitoba Moose
- Blues Sign D Colin Ralph to Three-Year, Entry-Level Contract - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Preview: Phantoms at Penguins, Game 66 - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Game Preview: Bears at Thunderbirds, 7:05 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Preview: Condors at Gulls, 7 p.m. - Bakersfield Condors
- Preview: Phantoms at Penguins, Game 66 - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.