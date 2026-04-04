Barracuda Explode Past Eagles, 6-3

Published on April 3, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

San Jose Barracuda News Release









San Jose Barracuda on game night

(San Jose Barracuda) San Jose Barracuda on game night(San Jose Barracuda)

San Jose, CA - The San Jose Barracuda (39-22-2-2) exploded for four first-period goals and never looked back Friday night, defeating the Colorado Eagles (39-17-5-5), 6-3, at Tech CU Arena. With the win, the Barracuda snapped a four-game losing streak and ended Colorado's three-game winning streak.

Quentin Musty finished with a game-high four points (two goals, two assists), while Colin White (one goal, two assists), Egor Afanasyev (one goal, one assist), and Filip Bystedt (one goal, one assist) also recorded multi-point performances.

San Jose struck early as Afanasyev opened the scoring just 2:07 into the game, receiving a pass from Jimmy Huntington on a two-on-one. After Colorado answered minutes later, Musty restored the lead at 5:19, going upstairs on Kyle Keyser. The Barracuda then broke things open midway through the frame, getting a shorthanded goal from Patrick Giles at 10:29 before Bystedt buried his 20th of the season at 11:53 to make it 4-1. Colorado responded late in the period with goals from Maroš Jedlička and Ivan Ivan to cut the deficit to 4-3 after one.

Following a scoreless second period, the Barracuda pulled away in the third thanks to their power play. Musty struck again at 15:15 with the man advantage, and White added another just over a minute later to put the game out of reach.

Laurent Brossoit turned aside 26 of 29 in the win as San Jose outshot Colorado 35-29 and went 2-for-4 on the power play.

The Barracuda continue their homestand on Saturday (3 p.m.) as they host the Colorado Eagles for Military Appreciation Night in the final meeting of the four-game season series. For tickets, visit SJBarracuda.com.

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American Hockey League Stories from April 3, 2026

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