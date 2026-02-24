Bye Bye Birdy

Published on February 23, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Calgary skated to a 5-4 overtime win in Bakersfield, with William Stromgren, Turner Ottenbreit, David Silye and Martin Frk scoring in regulation before Daniil Miromanov sealed it in extra time.

The hosts struck first, Seth Griffith opened the scoring early in the first.

The response was sharp.

Stromgren capped off a slick tic-tac-toe passing play with Rory Kerins, snapping home the equalizer after a crisp cross-slot feed to draw the Wranglers level.

The second period saw momentum swing.

Alec Regula restored the Bakersfield lead, and Ethan Keppen added another to put Calgary in a two-goal hole.

But the pushback came before the buzzer.

Ottenbreit found a pass from Carter King in the Condors zone and made no mistake to make it 3-2 heading into the third.

Calgary kept pressing and were rewarded midway through the final frame.

Silye collected a loose puck at the right circle and fired it through traffic for his first of the season, tying the contest and swinging the energy back to the visitors' bench.

Bakersfield rookie Atro Leppanen nudged his side ahead on the powerplay, capitalizing from the slot to set up a tense finish.

But the Wranglers weren't done.

Frk went back to his office at the left circle, hammering a one-timer past Connor Ungar off a feed from Stromgren.

The blast extended Frk's point streak to five games and forced overtime.

In the extra time, Miromanov took matters into his own hands.

Carrying the puck end-to-end down the left wing, he cut into the slot, beat forward Quinn Hutson and snapped the winner past Ungar to complete the comeback.

Calgary now carries that momentum into tomorrow's clash with the San Jose Barracuda, with puck drop set for 7 p.m. MT.







