Senators Sign Bolduc and Toure to Two-Way Contracts

Published on June 26, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Belleville Senators News Release







OTTAWA - general manager and president of hockey operations Steve Staios announced today the club has signed defensemen Samuel Bolduc and Djibril Toure to two-way contracts ahead of the 2026-27 season.

Bolduc, 25, joined the Senators organization following a trade with the Los Angeles Kings on March 12, 2026. The Laval, QC, native finished the season with the Belleville Senators, where he recorded 10 points (one goal and nine assists) in 12 games. A second-round pick (57th overall) of the New York Islanders in 2019, he has 52 games of NHL experience.

Toure, 23, has just completed his first two professional seasons with the Senators' organization. The Dorval, QC, native played 29 games in the ECHL and 74 games in the American Hockey League (AHL). Last season, he recorded four points (one goal and three assists) in 38 games with Belleville. He spent 119 minutes in the penalty box, making him the second-most penalized player on the B-Sens.

Season seat memberships for the Belleville Sens' 10th anniversary season in 2026-27 are on sale now. To mark your spot, you can click here to visit the 2026-27 Season Seat Renewals Page or email tickets@bellevillesens.com.

More information on season seat memberships, Sens on Demand ticketing, premium seating, the Business Edge program, and more can be found by visiting the Belleville Sens Website.







American Hockey League Stories from June 26, 2026

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