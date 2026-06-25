Belleville Sens Near $1.5 Million in Community Impact After Record-Breaking 2025-26 Season

Published on June 25, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Belleville Senators News Release







BELLEVILLE, ON - The Belleville Senators are proud to announce the results of the club's community efforts from the 2025-26 season, with close to $350,000 in contributions back to various organizations across the Bay of Quinte.

The record-setting total brings the Sens' community investment to nearly $1.5 million since the club arrived in the Bay of Quinte in 2017.

From game nights to classrooms and community events across the Bay of Quinte, the Belleville Senators' impact during the 2025-26 season included:

$142,637 in donated tickets, providing local charities, youth organizations and families with the opportunity to attend Belleville Senators games.

$65,000 raised through the Belleville Senators 50/50 program, benefiting 13 local organizations.

256 event support requests fulfilled, representing $52,332 in charitable donations.

$39,059 raised through Chuck-a-Puck, supporting 21 community organizations.

$11,776 generated through specialty jersey auctions and theme game initiatives.

$10,200 donated through the Belleville General Hospital Foundation preseason weekend.

$10,000 contributed to the YMCA.

18 schools participated in the Sens in School program, with $2,500 invested in educational initiatives and close to 5,000 participating students.

$3,647 in BP Buddies ticket donations.

Senators 'business staff also participated in five community outreach initiatives throughout the season.

The Belleville Senators remain committed to using hockey as a platform to strengthen communities across the Bay of Quinte through charitable giving, education, community partnerships and fan engagement.

"Community impact isn't measured only in dollars raised. It's measured in the relationships we've built, the young fans we've connected with, and the organizations we've been fortunate to support throughout the Bay of Quinte," said Belleville Sens Vice President of Business Operations John Mathers. "We take great pride in being more than just a hockey team, and our 2025-26 community efforts reflect what can be accomplished when 613 Country comes together. We're grateful for everyone who helps us make a meaningful difference. We're excited to continue growing that impact through our upcoming 10th anniversary season, and in the years ahead."

The entire Belleville Sens organization extends its sincere thanks to its fans, season seat members, corporate partners, volunteers, and community organizations whose continued support made another record-breaking year of community impact possible.

You can click here to request a community donation or street team appearance, and learn more about the Belleville Senators' continuing community programming, upcoming appearances and more at bellevillesens.com.

Season seat memberships for the Belleville Sens' 10th anniversary season in 2026-27 are on sale now. To mark your spot, you can click here to visit the 2026-27 Season Seat Renewals Page or email tickets@bellevillesens.com.

More information on season seat memberships, Sens on Demand ticketing, premium seating, the Business Edge program, and more can be found by visiting the Belleville Sens Website.







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