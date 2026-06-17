Hartford Wolf Pack Announce Guaranteed Dates for the 2026-27 Season

Published on June 17, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Hartford Wolf Pack News Release







HARTFORD, CT - The Hartford Wolf Pack will open the home portion of their 2026-27 regular season schedule at PeoplesBank Arena in downtown Hartford on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2026. The time and opponent will be announced at a later date.

In addition to the home opener on Oct. 10, the club has five other guaranteed home dates for the upcoming 2026-27 season.

The club will host home games on the following dates during the 2026-27 campaign.

Saturday, Oct. 10, 2026 - Home Opener

Saturday, Nov. 21, 2026

Friday, Dec. 11, 2026

Friday, Jan. 22, 2027

Saturday, Feb. 20, 2027

Saturday, Mar. 6, 2027

The complete 2026-27 regular season schedule, including game times and opponents, will be released later this summer.

The 2026-27 season marks the 30th season of Wolf Pack hockey in downtown Hartford. Details for the 30 th anniversary season and the full theme night and promotional schedule will also be released later this summer.







American Hockey League Stories from June 17, 2026

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