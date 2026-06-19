Chicago Completes Overtime Comeback, Marlies Look Ahead to Game 5

Published on June 19, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Toronto Marlies News Release







WOLVES 4 | MARLIES 3 (OT)

CALDER CUP FINALS, GAME 4

THURS., JUNE 18, 2026 - 7:00 P.M. (EST)

COCA-COLA COLISEUM (TORONTO, ON)

STREAM: FLOHOCKEY, BROADCAST: SPORTSNET 360

Chicago: B. Nadeau (7) (J. Välimäki), D. Fensore (4) (I. Ryabkin, V. Neuchev), J. Robidas (7) (C. Foote, R. Suzuki), V.

Neuchev (2) (I. Ryabkin)

Goaltender: C. Primeau (33/36) W

Toronto: J. Quillan (2) PP (E. Cowan, V. Lettieri), L. Haymes (4) (A. Nylander, W. Villeneuve), R. Tverberg (6) (D.

Mermis, W. Villeneuve)

Goaltender: A. Akhtyamov (22/26) OT/L

ON THE SCORESHEET

- Jacob Quillan put the Marlies on the board on the power play at 4:36 of the first period. This was Toronto's first power play goal of the series.

- Luke Haymes scored at 9:58 of the first period. He has 12 points (4 goals, 8 assists) in 23 games this postseason.

- Ryan Tverberg scored at 17:59 of the second period. He has 13 points (6 goals, 7 assists) in 23 games this postseason.

- Vinni Lettieri had the primary assist on Quillan's first period goal, setting the Marlies single-postseason recorded with 25 points. He has points (2-6-8) in four consecutive games. Lettieri has 25 points (9 goals, 16 assists) in 22 postseason games.

- Easton Cowan recorded the secondary assist on Quillan's first period goal. He has 15 points (8 goals, 7 assists) in 21 games this season.

- Alex Nylander registered the primary assist on Haymes' first period goal.

- William Villeneuve picked up the secondary assists on Haymes' first period goal and Tverberg's second period goal. He has 21 points (2 goals, 19 assists) in 23 games this postseason.

- Dakota Mermis had the primary assist on Tverberg's second period goal. He has 10 assists in 23 games this postseason.

- Artur Akhtyamov stopped 22 of 26 shots he faced. He is 14-6-1 this postseason with a 2.18 goals against average and a 0.924 save percentage

TEAM NOTES

- Toronto is 3-1 in overtime this season.

- Toronto is 9-5-1 when not scoring first.

- The Marlies were 2-for-2 on the penalty kill and 1-for-3 on the power play. Toronto is 8-1-1 when scoring on the power play and 5-3-1 when not allowing a goal on the penalty kill.

- Toronto outshot Chicago 36-26. Vinni Lettieri led the Marlies with seven shots on net. Toronto is 5-3-1 when outshooting their opponent

MARLIES LEADERS

Goals 10 (V. Lettieri)

Assists 19 (W. Villeneuve)

Points 25 (V. Lettieri)

PPG 4 (V. Lettieri)

Shots 61 (V. Lettieri)

+/- +8 (C. Paré, M. Rifai, L. Shaw)

PIMS 82 (M. Pezzetta

UPCOMING GAMES

Game 5 - Fri., June 19 vs. Chicago - 7:00 p.m. ET

*Game 6 - Sun., June 21 at Chicago - 3:00 p.m. CT

*Game 7 - Tues., June 23 at Chicago - 7:00 p.m. CT







American Hockey League Stories from June 19, 2026

Chicago Completes Overtime Comeback, Marlies Look Ahead to Game 5 - Toronto Marlies

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