Hamilton Hammers Announce Home Opener And Five Additional Games

Published on June 19, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Hamilton Hammers News Release







HAMILTON, ON - The Hamilton Hammers today announced their home opener and five additional home games for the club's inaugural American Hockey League season at TD Coliseum.

Following the unveiling of the team's name and identity in May, anticipation continues to grow as Hamilton prepares to welcome AHL hockey back to the city. Today's announcement gives fans their first opportunity to plan for the season and be part of a historic new era of professional hockey in Hamilton.

On Friday, October 9, 2026, the Hamilton Hammers will host the first regular-season home game in franchise history. The home opener will mark the return of AHL hockey to Hamilton and serve as a milestone moment for the organization, TD Coliseum, and hockey fans across the region.

The club has also confirmed five additional guaranteed home dates throughout the season, providing fans with more opportunities to experience Hammers hockey and secure their seats for the team's inaugural year.

Home Games Announced to Date:

Friday, October 9, 2026

Sunday, October 11, 2026

Wednesday, November 25, 2026

Saturday, December 12, 2026

Saturday, January 2, 2027

Monday, February 15, 2027

Additional details, including opponents, game times, ticket information and the full 2026-27 Hamilton Hammers schedule, will be announced at a later date.

Season seat membership deposits for the Hamilton Hammers' inaugural season are available now at HamiltonHammers.com. Fans can place a deposit to secure priority access to seats, exclusive member benefits, and future ticket opportunities. Follow @HammersAHL for the latest news, updates, and announcements.







American Hockey League Stories from June 19, 2026

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