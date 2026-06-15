Ads Alum Jankowski Wins Stanley Cup

Published on June 15, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Milwaukee Admirals News Release







Milwaukee, WI - Admirals Alum Mark Jankowski helped the Carolina Hurricanes to the Stanley Cup Championship on Sunday night as they beat the Vegas Golden Knights 3-0 to win the series four games to two. Jankowski becomes the 19th Ads Alum to hoist The Cup, and the first since Samual Girard with Colorado in 2022.

Jankowski was the Admirals leading scorer in 2023-24 when he was recalled by Nasvhille for the remainder of the season. At that point he had totaled 47 points on 15 goals and 32 assists in just 40 contests. Overall, he averaged over a point-per-game in his time in Milwaukee with 57 points (20g-37a) in 49 contests and was a key member of the team when they won 19 consecutive games at the beginning of 2024.

For Carolina this year the Hamilton, ON native posted 21 points (11g-10a) in 68 regular season contests and scored a goal and dished out four assists for five points while playing a crucial role as the Canes fourth line center.







American Hockey League Stories from June 15, 2026

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