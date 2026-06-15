T-Birds to Host First MassMutual Community Caravan of 2026 this Saturday

Published on June 15, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Springfield Thunderbirds News Release







SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - The Springfield Thunderbirds are proud to announce the return of the T-Birds Community Caravan, with support from MassMutual, as the popular summer tour returns for its fourth year of bringing Thunderbirds hockey fun directly into communities across Western Massachusetts.

This year's Community Caravan gets underway with a return stop across the state line in Somers, Conn., as the Thunderbirds head to Sonny's Place on Saturday, June 20, from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. With free admission to the event, fans can enjoy a variety of T-Birds-themed activities throughout the day, including a chance to see the Thunderbirds team bus up close, test their skills with yard games, and interact with members of the T-Birds organization and mascot Boomer. As an added bonus, children who arrive wearing their favorite T-Birds gear will receive a complimentary round of mini golf at Sonny's Place.

As with previous Community Caravan stops, the Thunderbirds will also be giving back to the local community. Fans are encouraged to bring non-perishable food donations, all of which will benefit the Enfield Food Shelf and help support local families in need.

"The Community Caravan has become one of our favorite traditions because it allows us to connect directly with the families, fans, and communities that support us year-round," said Thunderbirds President Nathan Costa. "Being a true community champion means showing up beyond game nights, and we're proud to continue that commitment throughout the summer. We're also thankful for MassMutual's continued partnership and shared dedication to making a positive impact across Western Massachusetts."

Saturday's event in Somers is just the first of the summer months; future Community Caravan dates will be announced in the coming days on www.SpringfieldThunderbirds.com and on social media (@ThunderbirdsAHL).

"We're delighted to support the Springfield Thunderbirds not only on the ice but also throughout the local community," said Dennis Duquette, head of community responsibility at MassMutual and president of the MassMutual Foundation. "Their caravan provides terrific activities for local kids and families, and we're proud to be a part of it!"

Thunderbirds' 2026-27 season tickets are available now - fans can reserve their seat by visiting www.SpringfieldThunderbirds.com or by calling (413) 739-GOAL (4625).







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