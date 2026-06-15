Belleville Sens Accepting Community Group Applications for 2026-27 50/50 Program

Published on June 15, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Belleville Senators News Release







BELLEVILLE, ON - The Belleville Senators are now accepting applications from local charities and non-profit organizations interested in participating in the club's 2026-27 50/50 Program.

The program provides organizations throughout the Bay of Quinte with a unique fundraising opportunity through the Belleville Sens 50/50 draw, helping groups raise funds while increasing awareness for the important work they do in the community.

For the 2026-27 season, the Belleville Senators are seeking applications from organizations whose programs and services directly impact children and youth across the Bay of Quinte region.

"The Sens 50/50 Program continues to create meaningful opportunities for local organizations to raise funds and connect with our fans," said Belleville Sens Vice President of Business Operations John Mathers. "We're proud of the impact the program has had in our community and look forward to partnering with organizations that are helping young people learn, grow, and succeed."

Organizations selected for the program will receive the opportunity to participate in designated Belleville Sens home game 50/50 draws throughout the season, while also benefiting from exposure through in-arena recognition and digital promotion.

Eligible charities and non-profit organizations serving the Bay of Quinte region are encouraged to apply. Available spaces are limited, but all applications will be reviewed for consideration.

Applications for the 2026-27 Belleville Senators 50/50 Community Partner Program will be accepted until Thursday, July 31, 2026. Successful applicants will be contacted following the application review process.

Interested organizations can submit an application.

The Belleville Senators would also like to thank the organizations that participated in the 2025-26 50/50 Community Partner Program:

United Way Hastings & Prince Edward

The Children's Foundation

Hastings Prince Edward Learning Foundation

Habitat For Humanity Prince Edward-Hastings

The Rotary Club of Belleville

Belleville General Hospital Foundation

Algonquin & Lakeshore Catholic Education Foundation

Trenton Memorial Hospital Foundation

YMCA of Central East Ontario

608 Duke of Edinburgh - Royal Canadian Air Cadets Squadron

Trenton Military Family Resource Centre

Volunteer & Information Hastings Prince Edward

The HUB Child & Family Centre

The club is grateful to its community partners, volunteers, and fans whose support continues to help make the 50/50 program a success and create a positive impact throughout the Bay of Quinte.

Season seat memberships for the Belleville Sens' 10th anniversary season in 2026-27 are on sale now. To mark your spot, you can click here to visit the 2026-27 Season Seat Renewals Page or email tickets@bellevillesens.com.

More information on season seat memberships, Sens on Demand ticketing, premium seating, the Business Edge program, and more can be found by visiting the Belleville Sens Website.







American Hockey League Stories from June 15, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.