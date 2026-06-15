Weiss Named Head Coach of Las Vegas PWHL Expansion Team

Published on June 15, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Colorado Eagles News Release







WINDSOR, CO. - The Colorado Eagles, proud AHL affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, have announced that assistant coach Kim Weiss has accepted the position as head coach of the PWHL's new expansion team in Las Vegas. Weiss has spent the past two seasons with the Eagles and is just the second woman in AHL/NHL history to serve as an assistant coach in a full-time role.

"It's an honor to become a head coach at the highest level of the women's game and I couldn't be more excited to join PWHL Las Vegas," said Weiss. "Much of what I've experienced over the last few years wasn't something I dreamed about growing up because those opportunities simply didn't exist. I'm incredibly grateful for the people and organizations that have helped me along the way, especially the Colorado Avalanche and Colorado Eagles. I'll carry many of the lessons I learned from one of the best organizations in hockey as we build a first-class environment for our players, staff, and fans in Las Vegas. Las Vegas has embraced hockey in a remarkable way and built a passionate sports culture. The city is known for its energy, excitement, and entertainment, and we're committed to bringing that same passion every time our team takes the ice. I can't wait to help build something special for this community."

Prior to joining the Eagles, Weiss was a guest coach for the Colorado Avalanche in 2023-24 where she assisted in two Avalanche development camps, part of the 2023 training camp and periodically throughout the 2023-24 regular season. Outside the Avalanche organization, she most recently served as an assistant coach for the Trinity College men's hockey program in 2023-24 where the team finished as the NCAA D-III runner-up. Before coaching at her alma matter, Weiss' coaching career included stints with the NAHL's Maryland Black Bears and AAA Washington Pride programs in various capacities.

Weiss is a member of the National Hockey League Coaches Association Female Coaches Program and has been a featured speaker in the organization's mentorship program. She is involved with USA Hockey's player development camps in the summer as well as the Coaching Education Program. Weiss is a USA Hockey Level 5 certified coach and graduated from Georgetown Visitation School in Washington, DC.

The Potomac, Maryland native played college hockey at Trinity College from 2007-11, serving as team captain as a junior and senior. She was a first-team All-American and NESCAC Player of the Year as a senior in 2010-11. As a junior, she helped guide the Bantams to an NCAA Tournament bid for the first time in program history. Weiss was a four-time All-NESCAC honoree and was the program's all-time leading scorer.

Stay tuned to ColoradoEagles.com and the Eagles social media for updates on summer appearances and events.







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