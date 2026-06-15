2026 AHL Team Business Meetings Presented by Victory Live Getting Underway in Grand Rapids

Published on June 15, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL) News Release







SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League is holding the 2026 AHL Team Business Meetings presented by Victory Live this week, with more than 250 representatives from the league and its member clubs gathering at the DeVos Place Convention Center in Grand Rapids, Mich.

Front-office personnel from throughout the American Hockey League are gathering to discuss best practices and innovative ideas in several areas, including ticket sales, corporate sales and marketing. These interactions allow for the sharing of ideas and gaining of insights from some of the sports industry's leading strategists as the AHL's 32 member clubs prepare for a new season.

Keynote speakers and presenters at the event include, among others: Scott Howson, AHL President and Chief Executive Officer; Toni Will, General Manager of the Kalamazoo Wings; Dennis Fryer, Head of Growth and Development for Hustle Inc.; Brian Gainor, Founder of Gainor Sports; Annie Valeant, Director of Strategy, Partnership and Events at Ohio University; Amanda Dennis, Vice President of Sales and Revenue Marketing for Ilitch Sports and Entertainment; Marc Ruxin, Chief Strategy Officer at AXS; and Kurt Weaver, Executive Director of the You Can Play Project.

In addition, some 40 merchandise, promotional, ticketing and technology companies will participate in the AHL's annual Vendor Showcase, and the league will recognize accomplishments of team staffs for their business successes in the past year during the annual TBS Awards Presentation.

Hibu, Mustang Products, XNow, Conquer, Grand Rapids Venues and the West Michigan Sports Commission are hospitality partners of the 2026 AHL Team Business Meetings.

In operation since 1936 and celebrating its 90th-anniversary season this year, the AHL continues to serve as the top development league for all 32 National Hockey League teams. Nearly 90 percent of today's NHL players are American Hockey League graduates, and more than 100 honored members of the Hockey Hall of Fame spent time in the AHL in their careers.







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